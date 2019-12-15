Watch: Eli Manning Reunites With His Family After Possibly His Final Home Game as Giants QB in Emotional Clip

Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants faced off with the Miami Dolphins in a battle of struggling teams. Veteran quarterback Eli Manning was under center due to rookie Daniel Jones being injured, which put him back in the starting lineup for potentially the final time in his Super Bowl-winning career. Following the 36-20 victory, Manning headed to the tunnels, where he was greeted by his family in a very emotional moment.

What it’s all about. Eli Manning meets with his family after what might have been his final home game as a Giant 💙pic.twitter.com/0VJzVgWYb7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 15, 2019

As video footage showed, Manning stopped in the tunnel to hug and kiss his children. The fans of the Giants added a soundtrack of sorts by yelling about how he is the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time). According to reports, the longtime Giants quarterback was getting choked up as he headed to the locker room to celebrate with his teammates.

“These great fans, they were cheering all day — from the first snap to the end. I appreciate them always,” Manning said during a postgame interview. Although he had to pause while providing this statement due to becoming emotional.

The veteran was asked about his emotions following the game, but he refrained from admitting to shedding some tears. Instead, Manning simply responded to questions about him crying by simply saying: “maybe, maybe.”

While the season may not be over for the Giants, it’s possible that Manning’s tenure with the team will be coming to an end. Rookie Daniel Jones, who has been limited by a sprained ankle, returned to practice last week and could be back in the starting lineup in week 16 against the Washington Redskins. This would send Manning back to the bench for the remainder of the season.

If so, the 38-year-old Manning could opt to walk away from the NFL after spending his entire career with the Giants. Jones is now the permanent starter, and Manning has nothing left to prove. If so, he will finish his career with a regular-season record of 117-117. Although Manning did lead the Giants to two victories over the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI.

The future may be unwritten for Manning, but one thing remains clear – he is soaking up the victory over the Miami Dolphins. As he explained to reporters, this win was important for everyone involved.

“I’m proud of the guys. They all wanted to get me a win. I wanted to get them a win, too,” Manning said to the gathered reporters.

Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty