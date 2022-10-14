WWE Hall of Famer Edge to Join New Disney+ Series

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is getting ready to star in a new series on Disney+. According to Variety, Adam Copeland (Edge) has been added to the cast of Percy Jackson & the Olympians. Copeland will appear in a recurring guest star role as Ares, the god of War. The WWE star's character is described as "handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes."

Copeland shared the news on social media by showing a photo of his chair on set which has "Ares" written on it. The 48-year-old is no stranger to acting as he has appeared in several movies and television shows during his first retirement from WWE. In 2020, Copeland appeared in the film Money Plane which also starred Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane and Denise Richards. On the television side, Copeland appeared in 25 episodes of the show Vikings where he played Kjetill Flatnose.

In January 2020, Copeland returned to WWE after being retired for nine years. He competed in the Royal Rumble and received a huge ovation from the fans. "I expected if we could keep it as under wraps as we could, then, yes, just for the sheer shock of it," Copeland told Fox News in August of this year.

"Because, just like everyone, I assumed that it's done," he said of what he thought of his wrestling career at the time. "So, because of that, I assumed there would be a pretty shocked response, and then you do it in a stadium and chances are there's going to be a pretty good reaction. Even though I thought that, it still doesn't really prepare you for every emotion that really jolts through your system at that point. I kind of felt like I got hit by lightning in a good way."

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is based on the novel series of the same name by Rick Riordan. The series also stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhardi and Leah Sava Jeffries, and according to the logline, the series "tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Scobell), who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus."