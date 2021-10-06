Eddie Robinson, MLB’s Oldest Living Former Player, Dead at 100

Eddie Robinson, MLB’s oldest living former player, died on Monday in his home in Texas. He was 100 years old. Robinson played for multiple teams and was also a former general manager of the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves.

“The Texas Rangers are incredibly saddened with the passing of the legendary Eddie Robinson,” the Rangers said in an official statement, “who spent nearly 70 years in professional baseball as an All-Star player and respected executive. He began a 13-year Major League career with the Cleveland Indians in 1942 and went on to serve as general manager of both the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers during an incredible career.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Rangers/status/1445436260558983169?s=20

Robinson started his career with the Cleveland Indians in 1942. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy after the 1942 season and didn’t resume his baseball career until 1946. In 1948, Robinson helped lead the Indians to a World Series title. Robinson would then spend time with the Washington Senators, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Athletics, New York Yankees, Kansas City Athletics, Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles. The former first baseman was a four-time all-star and finished his career with 172 home runs and a .268 batting average. His best season was in 1951 when he hit 29 home runs with 117 RBIs with the White Sox.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Eddie Robinson,” the Indians wrote on Twitter. Robinson spent five seasons with CLE and was the last surviving member of the 1948 World Series Champions. He was also baseball’s oldest living former player, 100 yrs old. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Robinson got to see a lot of historic moments in his career. He played against Jackie Robinson and was playing when Babe Ruth’s number was retired. Eddie Robinson also was the Braves general manager when Hank Aaron broke Ruth’s home run record. Additionally, Robinson was in the stands when Mark McGwire broke the single-season home run record in 1998.

“In his later years, Mr. Robinson was a regular and welcome visitor at Rangers home games, and his unique ability to analyze and discuss the game, past and present, was truly amazing,” the Rangers said. “The Rangers were honored to help Mr. Robinson celebrate his 100th birthday last December, and he made a final Spring Training visit to Arizona this past February. He was a great ambassador for baseball to the end.”