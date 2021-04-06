Eddie Guerrero's Drip Goes Viral as Fans Pay Tribute to 'Latino Heat'

In 2005, professional wrestler Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38 due to heart failure. His passing stunned wrestling fans and peers alike and prompted a multitude of tributes. Nearly two decades later, these fans continue to post about the longtime wrestler and his Intercontinental Championship. As a recent example, a fan posted a photo collage on Twitter that showed Guerrero with his variety of automobiles. He regularly used these lowriders to pull up to the wrestling ring, occasionally wearing his championship belt while doing so. In the opinion of one fan, there was no one that could quite pull off that level of swagger. Many others weighed in and agreed with this sentiment while talking about Guerrero's life.

"Being a young buck, watching Friday night smackdown and seeing Eddie Guerrero come out in different low riders every week was such a wonderful time in my life," one wrestling fan commented. Many wanted to discuss how Guerrero was truly impressive in how he showed up with his unique cars.

Eddie Guerrero died during his peak so disappointing. He even had the legendary entrance. He was getting to Taker level smh. — Rag (@Sirr_RAGG) April 4, 2021 "Back when wwe cared about quality. Now it's a bunch of athletic people that can't act but are always on TV," one wrestling fan commented. Several others echoed this sentiment while talking about Guerrero and his impact on professional wrestling.

VIVA LA RAZAAAAAA 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/hIKlVfUG0Z — David (@damnnjer) April 5, 2021 "I miss Eddie Guerrero so much he was so good as a wrestler and as a person [100 percent emoji]" another wrestling fan added on social media. There were several reflecting on Guerrero's career on social media while comparing him to other wrestling legends from the past.

Latino Heat 🔥I miss him 😢 pic.twitter.com/iGzXucKxkl — Janelle (@JanelleKendraa) April 5, 2021 While many WWE fans made it clear that they want to reminisce about Guerrero as much as humanly possible, others were fairly hesitant. They explained that they adored the professional wrestler during his career, but they also struggled with their emotions. As an example, one fan wrote: "every time i see a post about eddie guerrero i get sad /:"

16 years ago. There was only one way to open #WrestleMania 21. Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jZ1QZRGTNm — RDream (@RDream22) April 2, 2021 "Eddie Guerrero meant so much to the Latino community. I truly think we dont fully appreciate that. I'm beyond grateful for [Rey Mysterio] and what he taught me. I wish we could ever reach your level," another wrestling fan tweeted.

#WrestleMania greatest championship matches #7 Viva La Raza 🇲🇽

#WrestleMania greatest championship matches #7 Viva La Raza 🇲🇽

Eddie Guerrero Vs Kurt Angle at WM 20 (21:36) 🔥 20000 packed the MSG to watch the lying, cheating and stealing king pin the champ in one of the best matches in WM history 🔥 #WrestlingCommunity #wrestlemaniaweek pic.twitter.com/WthZue2EEe — The Wrestling Guy (@TheWrestlingG10) April 6, 2021 "If you ain't down to come over & watch an Eddie Guerrero marathon, don't hit me up," one fan commented while paying tribute to the late wrestler. Others weighed in and said that their whole neighborhood cried when Guerrero died. They explained that his matches made them dress up in a variety of costumes and attempt to pull off wrestling moves in their living rooms.