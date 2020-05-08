Earl Thomas' Wife Gets Him Diamond Chain for Birthday After Violent Standoff, Arrest

✖

Earl Thomas and his wife have made the news for their violent standoff in April. However, it looks like the two on very good terms as Nina Thomas gave her husband and big birthday present. Earl Thomas shared the present on his Instagram story - a new diamond chain - that had a picture of him with his late grandfather, Pastor Earl Thomas. His grandfather died in 2018, and the Baltimore Ravens safety has spoken publicly about the impact he made on his life.

This comes on the heels of TMZ breaking the story of Nina pointing a gun to Earl's head after she found out he was allegedly cheating on her. The incident happened on April 13 in Austin, Texas, and it all got started when the two were arguing, which led to Earl leaving the house. His brother, Seth Thomas, picked him up, and Nina decided to find out what he was doing later on that day. She logged on to his Snapchat account, which is when she saw him with another woman. Nina was able to track Earl at a nearby Airbnb retail. She had Earl's pistol, a 9mm Berretta, and was with two of her friends. Nina told police she grabbed the pistol to "scare him," and though the gun was not loaded.

Authorities said Nina was "unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber." When Nina had the gun pointed at Earl, he was able to wrestle the gun away from her before police arrived. However, when police got to the scene, they found Nina with a knife chasing Earl. It led to Nina being arrested for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to ESPN, Nina's two friends - Camisha Garlow and Kayla Baham-Heisser - were also arrested for burglary of a residence.

"Just wanted to get ahead of it," Earl said in a video posted to Instagram that has now been deleted. "It's really not anybody's businesses. It pisses me off that it got out, but it's the world we live in today. But, instead of talking about us, just keep us in y'all prayers. Stuff like this happens bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it don't go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We've been talking. I've been seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers."

Earl Thomas, who turned 31 on Thursday, is one of the best safeties in the NFL. Currently a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Thomas was a member of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2018 and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2013. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was recently selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team.