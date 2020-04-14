Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott Has Mastered the Art of Golf Trick Shots During Quarantine

NFL kickers are tasked with putting footballs in very specific spots in order to secure game-altering points. Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles is adapt at this and has a game-winning 61-yard field goal on his resume. Now he is proving that these skills also translate to the world of golf.

The Philadelphia Eagles posted a video on their Twitter account Monday that showed how Elliott has been spending his time in self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He was sequestered in his basement and hitting golf balls onto a fake green. None of these shots were simple putts, and yet Elliott made every single one without fail. he also did the Tiger Woods golf ball juggle with his clubs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Throughout this video, Elliott showed off his ability to sink short shots as well as those that require bouncing the ball off obstacles. One example featured a pool table surrounded by framed jerseys. Elliott hit the ball off the ground, ricocheted it off what appeared to be the ceiling beams and then watched it bounce into the corner pocket on his pool table.

“Are we bored yet?” Elliott asked after the video was posted. His joking question was supposed to serve as an explanation for his ability to sink trick shots, but the fans were still in awe of his skills. One person even justified these shots by saying that there is nothing Elliott can’t do after he nailed his career-long field goal.

When Elliott hasn’t been brushing up on his golf skills, he has been keeping active with his wife, Annie. He filmed another video for the Eagles’ Twitter account with the intention of helping his fans stay active while remaining in self-quarantine. He and Annie were shown running on treadmills, doing kettlebell swings, jumping on boxes and doing Bosu ball push-ups. They also incorporated resistance bands for more difficult squats and curls.

“We all know that youve just been practicing your golf game,” one fan responded after watching the workout video. Elliott would not confirm or deny this statement. Instead, he simply tweeted back with two of the Shushing Face emojis. Although this was viewed as a quiet confirmation.

Remaining at home in self-quarantine has not been ideal for millions around the world, but it has been deemed critical in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Elliott and Annie are making the best of the situation and have spent a considerable amount of time exercising. Although some Eagles fans believe that Elliott is solely dedicating his days to further mastering golf trick shots.