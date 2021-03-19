Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reacts to The Undertaker Calling Him 'C-Lister'

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) poked fun at each other this week. The Undertaker appeared on the My Mom's Basement podcast with Robbie Fox and jokingly called Johnson a "C-Lister." That led to Johnson reacting on Twitter.

“Hahaha one of the many reasons I love my big brother, Take [skull emoji] Great sense of humor," Johnson wrote on Twitter. Absolute beast in the ring and the most athletically gifted big man to ever wrestle and grace our squared circle. An honor to get my ass kicked by him over the years [folded hands emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] #CList4L [ace with tears of joy emoji].

The Undertaker was talking about crossing over from WWE to Hollywood. “My mindset was like, ‘I’m living my dream here!’ So I didn’t have aspirations of going to Hollywood and crossing over like that, which I got nothing against guys who do," The Undertaker said. "Jury’s still out on whether it worked for The Rock or not, I don’t know. … You know, he’s a C-Lister."

The Undertaker has been in a few movies over the years. One of most notable films was the 1991 movie Suburban Commando, which also started WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. And when The Undertaker talked about the movie last summer he told the Cheap Heat podcast it was the "Worst movie ever. It was awful. Truly, truly awful." Movies may not be Undertaker's cup of tea, but it didn't matter because he was with WWE for 30 years. He retired from pro wrestling last year and will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame very soon.

As for Johnson, he annoucned in 2019 he has retired from pro wrestling, but there has been speculation he could make a return. It wouldn't be anytime soon as he's busy with various projects. Right now, Johnson is focused on his NBC series Young Rock. He also has two films coming out later this year - Jungle Cruise and Red Notice. Last year, Johnson didn't appear in any movies because of the COVID-19 pandemic but was the host of the NBC game show The Titan Games. Johnson has starred in a few big-budget films over the years, including four Fast & Furious movies and two Jumanji films.