Drydene 311: How to Watch Second Doubleheader Race, What Time and What Channel

Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Dover International Speedway for the Drydene 311. This is the second race of the doubleheader weekend and will provide the opportunity for drivers to earn crucial playoff points. Here's when the race takes place.

Coverage for the Drydene 311 at the Monster Mile starts at 4 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network will provide the coverage as part of the second-half schedule. Viewers can also stream the race on NBC Sports' website. Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will call the action from the booth. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the audio call for those unable to watch the race.

The first doubleheader race on Saturday featured multiple caution flags and some early incidents. Kurt Busch's day ended after only eight laps due to fellow driver Erik Jones spinning him into the wall. Many drivers struggled with their grip throughout the day, but the Joe Gibbs Racing team and their Toyota Camrys had no such issues. Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch finished in first, second and third, respectively. Hamlin also won all three stages at a track where he traditionally struggles.

Heading into Sunday's race, the top 20 drivers will start in reverse order to how they finished. Hamlin won on Saturday, so he will head to 20th overall. Meanwhile, Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Woods Brothers Racing Ford Mustang will lead the field to green from the pole position. Veteran driver Ryan Newman will join him on the front row in his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang.

While Hamlin, Busch and Truex Jr. will all enter the second doubleheader race as early favorites, they won't simply cruise to victory. There are several factors to contend with during a short weekend, including exhaustion. Driver Alex Bowman detailed some of the challenges heading into the Dover weekend during an exclusive interview with PopCulture.

"I feel like Dover is probably going to be the hardest doubleheader — that's a really physical racetrack," Bowman told PopCulture. "So physically, I think you're going to have some guys that are really exhausted and it's going to be a really long day on Sunday just with already being worn out from Saturday. So just trying to stay hydrated and maximize your recovery time between the two races is going to be really crucial. It's probably going to be pretty hot. So I'm just trying to be prepared for the heat and recover as much as you can between the two races."

Whether the drivers can contend with the heat and the physical toll on their bodies is unknown prior to the green flag. They will provide the answer during a 311-lap race at the Monster Mile. Coverage starts at 4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.