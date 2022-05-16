Drew Brees Teases NFL Comeback Following Reports of Leaving NBC Sports

✖

When Drew Brees retired from the NFL following the 2020 season, he joined NBC Sports and was an NFL analyst. Over the weekend, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Brees would not return to NBC Sports for the 2022 season, leading to the former New Orleans Saints quarterback going to Twitter to address his future. In the statement, Brees teased the possibility of playing football again.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I'm currently undecided," Brees tweeted. "I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I'll let you know."

It's unclear how serious Brees is about playing in the NFL, but the timing of it is interesting considering Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL in March after being retired for a month. The difference is Bress was dealing with multiple injuries before he retired, and with Sean Payton no longer the head coach of the Saints, it's difficult to see Brees make a comeback considering he has nothing to prove.

"I've always said as long as I could play the game at a high level, I'm having fun doing it and able to stay healthy, then this is something I'll do forever," Brees told reporters last year. "Obviously, I've had some injuries the last two years that have been frustrating — both of them kind of freak things. [But] I don't think they were injuries that were saying I was getting old."

Brees, 43, played in the NFL from 2001 to 2020. He played his first five seasons with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Saints in 2006. During his time with the Chargers, Brees was named Comeback Player of the Year (2004) and selected to the Pro Bowl that same season. But in his 15 seasons with the Saints, Bress was selected to the Pro Bowl 12 times, won Offensive Player of the Year twice (2008, 2011), led the Saints to a Super Bowl win during the 2009 season and was named Super Bowl MVP. Brees finished his career with 80,358 yards, 571 touchdowns and a passer rating of 98.7.