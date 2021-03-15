Drew Brees Net Worth Revealed

✖

Drew Brees will no longer be wearing a New Orleans Saints uniform as he announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday. Many consider Brees as one of the best to have ever played in the NFL, which leads to some fans wondering what is his net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brees has a net worth of $160 million. While Brees was playing, he was making an average salary of close to $22 million.

Now that Brees has moved on from the NFL as a player, what will be his next move? On Monday, Brees appeared on the TODAY show and announced he will be working for NBC Sports as an analyst. He will be part of the Football Night in America team and will also cover Notre Dame football games and the Super Bowl next year.

"I’m part of the team now, a new team," Brees said on TODAY. "Listen, I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life. And I continue to be able to talk about it and show a passion for it and bring my kids along for the ride there, as well, and let them be part of some of those special moments. There's so many philanthropic endeavors that we are involved with, especially here in the city of New Orleans."

It's not known how much Brees will make with NBC Sports, but it will be less than what he made on the football field. However, with him being on TV every week during the fall and beyond, Brees will not have to worry about money since NBC has a big contract with Norte Dame.

Brees leaves the NFL as the NFL's all-time leading passer. He's first all-time in career passing yards (80,358) and ranks second all-time in touchdown passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%). He led the Saints to a Super Bowl win in 2009 and was named Super Bowl MVP that same year.

"Listen, I'm 42 years old, I've had a chance to play this game for 20 years in the NFL, Brees said. "The last few years, I felt like this moment was coming. It just made me so laser focused on staying in the moment, each and every day, enjoying the moment, enjoying the preparation, enjoying the grind, enjoying the celebrations with my teammates.