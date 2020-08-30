Donald Trump's 'Disgraceful' Tweet About the Big Ten Has Replies Pouring In

President Donald Trump turned heads on social media recently when he called for the Big Ten Conference to take part in the fall football season and said that it's "disgraceful" that the teams aren't suiting up. The conference previously postponed all fall sports and expressed a desire to hold games either in November or starting in the spring. "Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY!" Trump tweeted on Friday. He also reiterated this opinion on Saturday as Central Arkansas and Austin Peay took the field for an official game.

When the president expressed his opinion about the Big Ten, he received a massive amount of responses. Those that don't like him said that he is to blame for the lack of sports and the number of dead Americans. Others, however, said that the Big Ten and the Democrats are "working together" to get Trump out of the Oval Office. They used a Joe Biden campaign ad blaming Trump for the lack of college football as an example. The reactions continued as supporters and critics alike argued about the lack of Big Ten football.