Donald Trump's 'Disgraceful' Tweet About the Big Ten Has Replies Pouring In
President Donald Trump turned heads on social media recently when he called for the Big Ten Conference to take part in the fall football season and said that it's "disgraceful" that the teams aren't suiting up. The conference previously postponed all fall sports and expressed a desire to hold games either in November or starting in the spring. "Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY!" Trump tweeted on Friday. He also reiterated this opinion on Saturday as Central Arkansas and Austin Peay took the field for an official game.
When the president expressed his opinion about the Big Ten, he received a massive amount of responses. Those that don't like him said that he is to blame for the lack of sports and the number of dead Americans. Others, however, said that the Big Ten and the Democrats are "working together" to get Trump out of the Oval Office. They used a Joe Biden campaign ad blaming Trump for the lack of college football as an example. The reactions continued as supporters and critics alike argued about the lack of Big Ten football.
This is on brand for the dude who played golf as his own brother lay dying in the hospital. Trump has no heart.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 29, 2020
You’ve got more important things to worry about, Mr. President. Just tell the truth for a change and admit you couldn’t care less about college football or the futures of the countless young men in Big 10 football programs. Try saying that out loud, Mr. President. 💬— Tom Mars (@tallanmars) August 30, 2020
More disgraceful that you can't president. Don't know how. Never will. 180,000 dead and Big Ten is on your mind. Go spread some more Covid-19 to your people. Go practice climbing stairs. pic.twitter.com/YxvNKAHLGD— MOIRA K. O'REGAN (@MOIRAOREGAN33) August 29, 2020
You do realize they all got tested before going into the RNC?!?! Like come on use common sense— Tristan (@FrostRL3) August 29, 2020
And where did most of those deaths come from? New York where they put sick people in nursing homes. New Jersey, Connecticut, and other surrounding areas got hit the hardest.— Dalton Burnett (@DaltonBurnett98) August 29, 2020
Yeah out of a population of 350,000,000!!! Its said we have lost people but these numbers are extremely low and there is a 98.4% survival rate for people without underlying conditions. Wearing masks does nothing at all it's what you are touching is what will get you. Be smart!!— Trump Lover (@Ryanolive4) August 30, 2020
Anyone with half a brain has KNOWN THIS all along! The fact that Big Ten Schools haven’t had this guy removed is also a disgrace on the conference!— Thomas Martin (@OuThomasMartin) August 30, 2020
Yes he tweeted about an issue that many people care about. He is just another guy that cares what the silent majority care about. And that’s why he will win again in November.— TJ Bracken (@tj_bracken02) August 29, 2020
Name 1 dead-from-covid currently competing athlete.— Rod Slagter (@RodSlagter) August 29, 2020
I agree chief as long as they don't pull an NBA crybaby stunt— James (@James78141017) August 29, 2020
This guy also cant put 2 sentences together— Bigness (@AndrewPP1228) August 30, 2020
I agree 100% Watch my first Football game last night. Texas High School Football has more class then professional sports. Not one player took a knee, class act all the way!!!!— Ranchedition (@ranchedition) August 29, 2020
They'd be able to play if you didn't fck up the response to the virus— Edward Kim (@eddiek005) August 29, 2020