Redskins Tackle Donald Penn Selling $5.2 Million LA Mansion

After five years in the Bay Area as a member of the Oakland Raiders, tackle Trent Brown moved to the east coast to join the Washington Redskins after being released in March. With a one-year, $2.03 million deal in hand, Penn has been transitioning into the new chapter of his life, which includes parting with his massive Los Angeles mansion.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area and TMZ Sports, Penn recently put his $5.2 million house in the Encino neighborhood on the market. This 11,000-square-feet house, which boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, also includes a private gym and a sauna, a theater, a game room with a bar, and a pool. Penn even has two walk-in closets in the house, including one that is specifically just for shoes.

To truly finish off the package, Penn’s mansion includes two private guest suites. These rooms for the relatives or other visitors are located on the lower level of the house, per Redfin.

While it may seem odd that a former member of the Raiders owns a house in Los Angeles, there is a very good reason. Penn was originally born and raised in southern California. He attended high school in LA prior to heading to Utah State for college.

Penn has been one of the league’s best starters since joining the Raiders in 2014, but he missed 12 games during the 2018 season and was a candidate to be cut due to his $7.225 cap hit in 2019. Adding to the likelihood of his release was the team bringing former New England Patriots tackle Trent Brown to town during free agency and giving him a historic contract. The team and Penn mutually parted ways in March and opened the door for the LA native to sign with the Redskins.

“Thank you to Mark Davis and the entire Oakland Raiders organization for giving me an opportunity to play for you,” Penn said in a statement following his release. “It was an honor to play for you. Thank you to my Raiders teammates for always going to war and leaving it all on the field. It was an honor to play beside you. To Coach Gruden – thank you for always believing in me. From giving me my first start back in Tampa, it’s incredible how things come full circle. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me.”

Since heading to the nation’s capital, Penn has started all three games for the Redskins and has tallied 200 snaps on offense, per Pro Football Focus. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Penn has been just as effective as a player while not allowing a single sack of quarterback Case Keenum. The Washington Redskins are known for giving up pressure to opposing defenders, but Penn has not been the one to blame.

If he continues to play so well, it’s very possible that the 36-year-old Penn could return to the Redskins for another season in 2020. Although walking away from the game is also a possibility. No matter what happens, Penn will need to find a new place to lay his head at night.