Dodgers Advised to Quarantine for 2 Weeks After COVID-Positive Justin Turner Joins Team Celebrations

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the World Series but have been asked to quarantine for two weeks. According to TMZ, the L.A. County Health Department has been "working closely" with the Dodgers after Justin Turner, who tested positive for COVID-19 during Game 6 of the World Series, came on the field to celebrate with his team. Turner was pulled from the game in the eighth inning when the MLB found out he tested positive.

The health department told the Dodgers that any player or staff member "who has been a close contact of a person who has tested positive for the virus for 15 minutes or more over a 24 hour period must quarantine for 14 days." Since the players and staff members were in close contact with Turner, the suggestion is everyone on the team quarantines for two weeks. After the Dodgers won the World Series, the team boarded a plane on Wednesday to fly back home. The Dodgers spent the last few weeks in a playoff bubble in Texas.

The MLB told Turner not to join the team when they were celebrating, but he and the Dodgers insisted since it was a big moment. "...Following the Dodgers' victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others," the league said in a statement. "While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner's decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply."

When Turner learned he contracted the coronavirus, he sent a message to the fans. "Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all," he wrote on Twitter. "Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA." Turner is now a free agent, meaning it's possible he might not be back with the Dodgers next season. Had the Dodgers not won Game 6 against the Tampa Bays, Game 7 of the World Series could have been delayed as more COVID-19 testing would have been done.