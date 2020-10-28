Dodgers' Justin Turner 'Refused to Comply' With COVID-19 Protocols, MLB Says

✖

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19 during Game 6 of the World Series, and Major League Baseball has launched an investigation. On Wednesday, the league released a statement about Turner's actions when he returned to the field after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win their first championship in 32 years and Turner went out to the field to celebrate after being pulled from the game in the eighth inning.

"...Following the Dodgers' victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others," the statement said as reported by ESPN. "While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner's decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply."

When Turner found out he tested positive for COVID-19, he released a statement. "Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all," he wrote on Twitter. "Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA." It was reported that Turner and the team wanted him on the field celebrating since he's a veteran player who is now a free agent. Turner has been playing in the MLB since 2009 and has won his first World Series title.

"It's gut-wrenching," Corey Seager said, who was named World Series MVP. "It hurts me. I can't imagine how he feels. If I could switch places with him right now, I would, because that man, more than anybody, deserves to take a picture with that trophy, celebrate with us, have his family around and enjoy this moment, and that got taken away from him, and that's not right. That doesn't sit well with me."

With the season over, MLB doesn't have to worry about postponing games due to COVID. However, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred knew that the positive test by Turner and him coming back to the field is not a good look as he stated on Fox after the game: "It's a bittersweet night for us."