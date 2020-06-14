Dixie Vodka 400 Features Pitbull During Intro Video, Leaving Fans Split
Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series continued with the Dixie Vodka 400. This event took place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a popular South Florida track. To celebrate the location, racing's governing body released an intro video that featured musician Pitbull.
This is not the first time that Pitbull showed up for a NASCAR event, virtually or in person. He previously performed a song with country star Blake Shelton prior to the FanShield 500 in Phoenix, Arizona. The two took to the stage for the final pre-race festivities prior to a COVID-19-caused postponement. This entertained several fans and left others with major questions. Fans had split opinions once again on Sunday when Pittbull made another appearance.
Several Twitter users voiced their opinions on Sunday after watching the intro video. Some made jokes about Pittbull showing up for any event in Miami while others asked about his connection to professional stock car racing. One group, in particular, felt that Pitbull's appearance just further showcased the strangeness of 2020.
If @pitbull is on board, you better get on board. #NASCAR #DixieVodka400 https://t.co/CcCNaHULl3— Emily Butler (@margeybutts) June 14, 2020
First they ban the Confederate flag, then they have Pitbull do an introduction for the Miami race? It's like NASCAR is making a hard left turn.— Derek Ashworth 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@dgolfman62281) June 14, 2020
At least Pitbull didn't do the anthem. #NASCAR— Jayelle (Black Lives Matter) 🇺🇸🏳️🌈💖💜💙 (@GreenEyedLilo) June 14, 2020
Is it a prerequisite for PitBull to show up when there’s an event in South Florida? #NASCAR— WuThang Clan 🦠 Guinnessers (@AnotherGuinness) June 14, 2020
Pitbull just did the intro to the NASCAR race and now I think I’ve officially seen everything in 2020— Kink Floyd ⭐️⭐️ (@GersLevy) June 14, 2020
Why is Pitbull helping introduce #NASCAR coverage 😂— Swanny (@Swanny1875) June 14, 2020
Of course Pitbull would be involved in starting this NASCAR race in Florida.— Greg T (@theantiw00t) June 14, 2020
The Pitbull-NASCAR confluence you never knew you wanted— Justin (@ncraiderfan_) June 14, 2020
Pitbull is still alive?#NASCAR#NASCARIsBack #DixieVodka400— Jeffery M. GorDONE (@mr4time) June 14, 2020
I never thought I'd hear Pitbull say "NASCAR Cup Series"— NASCARIndycar48 (@NASCARIndycar48) June 14, 2020
NASCAR should have had Pitbull do the anthem instead.— Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) June 14, 2020
PITBULL ON NASCAR— Michael (@Michael24Davis) June 14, 2020
That @nascar @pitbull bumper was 🔥— more like Barney Trubble (@Bovidence) June 14, 2020
Pitbull looks like an experienced attorney ready to fight for you. Just call 1-800-305-DALÈ. pic.twitter.com/wodwWMHkoF— Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) June 14, 2020