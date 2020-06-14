Dixie Vodka 400 Features Pitbull During Intro Video, Leaving Fans Split

Sunday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series continued with the Dixie Vodka 400. This event took place at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a popular South Florida track. To celebrate the location, racing's governing body released an intro video that featured musician Pitbull.

This is not the first time that Pitbull showed up for a NASCAR event, virtually or in person. He previously performed a song with country star Blake Shelton prior to the FanShield 500 in Phoenix, Arizona. The two took to the stage for the final pre-race festivities prior to a COVID-19-caused postponement. This entertained several fans and left others with major questions. Fans had split opinions once again on Sunday when Pittbull made another appearance.

Several Twitter users voiced their opinions on Sunday after watching the intro video. Some made jokes about Pittbull showing up for any event in Miami while others asked about his connection to professional stock car racing. One group, in particular, felt that Pitbull's appearance just further showcased the strangeness of 2020.