Soccer Player Caught With 100 Kilos of Cocaine, Police Allege

A soccer player and his partner were arrested in Paris for having as much as 100 kilograms of cocaine in their luggage, according to The Sun. Jean-Manuel Nedra, who plays for Aiglon du Lamentin, was arrested earlier this month along with his partner at the Charles de Gaulle Airport. Nedra was placed in pre-trial custody after being presented in front of an investigating judge. His partner has been released from custody.

"Without knowing his degree of involvement, we learned that one of our players was arrested at Roissy for drug smuggling," Nedra's club said. "Let us be stronger than ever and united to continue our work of education through sport, to fight against this scourge, to protect and alert our young people to the risks, consequences and abuses of this environment." Nedra is alleged to have been traveling in a personal capacity when he was arrested.

(Photo: Frederick Breedon / Getty Images)

Nedra, 29, also plays for the Martinique national team and has been with them since 2012. According to the Daily Star, Nedra was featured in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, starting against Panama and in a win against Nicaragua. His arrest comes shortly after the World Cup which took place in Qatar. Fans were warned if they smuggle drugs into the country, they risked facing the death penalty.

"There is zero tolerance for drugs-related offenses," the government's website said per Sport Bible. "The penalties for the use of, trafficking, smuggling and possession of drugs (even residual amounts) are severe. Punishment can include lengthy custodial sentences, heavy fines and deportation. Many people transit via Hamad International Airport on their way to other destinations." Argentina won the World Cup by beating France in the finals. Soccer superstar Lionel Messi won the World Cup Silver Boot and Golden Ball for Argentina, while his teammate Enzo Fernández won the World Cup Young Player Award.