Diamondbacks Fans Send Condolences to Starling Marte After His Wife Noelia's Death

Starling Marte is coping with the loss of his wife Noelia as she died due to a heart attack. Noelia was in the hospital and awaiting surgery on a broken ankle when the heart attack took place. Marte, an outfielder of the Arizona Diamondbacks, announced the news on Monday night on Twitter and Instagram, and a number of fellow baseball players shared their condolences. The announcement of Noelia's death comes two days after Marte shared a photo with their daughter Tiana on her fourth birthday.

Marte was traded the Diamondbacks earlier this year after spending eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. His best season was in 2016 as he was named to the All-Star team. He finished the 2016 season with .311 batting average with five triples and 47 stolen bases. Marte is also a strong defender, winning two Gold Gloves Awards in 2015 and 2016. A number of baseball fans showed their support for Marte when they heard the news.