Diamondbacks Outfielder Starling Marte's Wife Noelia Dead Following Heart Attack

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Sterling Marte revealed on Twitter Monday that his wife, Noelia Brazoban, died due to a heart attack. Noelia reportedly broke her ankle and was in the hospital awaiting surgery at the time of her death. Marte spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and was traded to Arisona in January.

"I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte, 31, tweeted in English and Spanish. "It is a moment of great sorrow." He included a black and white photo of the couple at the Grand Canyon. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Noelia recently broke her ankle and was waiting in the hospital when she died.

Hoy paso por el gran dolor de informar el lamentable fallecimiento de mi esposa Noelia, a causa de un infarto. Es un momento de mucha tristeza. I go through the pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of great sorrow. pic.twitter.com/UEP4k8dLBW — Starling Marte (@Starlingmart) May 19, 2020

Marte also shared the sad news on Instagram, where many of his fellow baseball players shared their condolences. Just two days earlier, he shared a photo with their daughter Tiana on her fourth birthday. According to CDN, Noelia was the sister of singer Wason Brazoban.

"So sorry for your loss, praying for you and your family my brother," Diamondbacks pitcher Alex Young wrote on Marte's Instagram post. "My brother, I'm sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers. It hurts for you," Philadelphia Phillies player Andrew McCutchen, who played with Marte on the Pirates, added in Spanish. "We love you and we are with you in this difficult moment," Detroit Tigers pitcher Ivan Nova added.

Marte, who was born in Santo Domingo, made his MLB debut in 2012 and made the 2016 National League All-Star Game. He won Gold Glove Awards in 2015 and 2016. He has a career batting average of .287 with 108 home runs, 420 RBI and 239 stolen bases. In January, the Pirates traded him to the Diamondbacks for infielder Liover Peguero and pitcher Brennan Malone. After learning of the trade, Marte shared his memories from playing in Pittsburgh and thanked the organization for their support.

"Thank you. I will be eternally grateful for the support that the Pittsburgh community has given me since I arrived at the club in 2007," Marte wrote. "I want to thank the Pirates fans for these memorable years playing for you. Thanks to the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization for giving me the opportunity, and to my teammates thanks for the support they always gave me."