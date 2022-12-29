Diamond Dallas Page's Daughter Engaged to AEW Star

The stepdaughter of professional wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page is getting married. Lexy Nair, a backstage interviewer for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the host of AEW's Outside The Ring, announced she is engaged to AEW star Big Bill. Nair shared a photo of her and Bill holding hands with her wearing the engagement ring. And in the caption, Nair wrote, "Mrs. Morrissey has a nice ring to it." In another social media post, Nair shared photos of the engagement which happened in New York City.

Nair began working at AEW in 2020. Her show Outside the Ring premiered in 2021 and airs on YouTube. The 26-year-old is from Atlanta and has interviewed some of the company's top stars, including MJF, Anna Jay and Powerhouse Hobbs. Nair has been dating Big Bill since April 2021, and he was competing at Impact Wrestling at the time. Big Bill joined AEW in May of this year.

Most wrestling fans know Bill as Big Cass in WWE. He competed in the company from 2011-2018 and worked with Enzo Amore for the majority of his time there. Bill was released from his WWE contract in June 2018 due to behavioral issues. In April of this year, Bill (real name William Morrissey) appeared on The Sessions podcast and talked about being fired from WWE.

"Yeah, initially it was a small, very small relief [after being released by WWE] because I had known it was coming but that uncertainty can really eat you alive, especially at night, you're trying to fall asleep," he said, per Post Wrestling. "You kind of know it's coming but you're not sure. When I got released, that very small amount of time, it was a relief but the drinking got really out of hand after that point because you know, I had a roof over my head, had plenty of money in the bank, I had no responsibilities anymore, I had no one to keep me accountable and I was by myself kind of in Tampa, Florida where no one, none of my family members or my friends from home were around to check on me."

Page, 66, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. He was known for his time in WCW where he won the World Heavyweight Championship three times, the World Television Championship once, the United States Championship twice and the World Tag Team Championship four times.