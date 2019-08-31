Dallas Cowboys Fan Digs up Old Dez Bryant Tweet From 2015 After Ezekiel Elliot Stance

The Dallas Cowboys are currently dealing with the prospect of a lengthy holdout by running back Ezekiel Elliott. If the former fourth overall pick from 2016 can’t get the deal that he wants, he will remain in Cabo and away from the team for the foreseeable future. This situation is certainly not ideal for the fans or the players, but interestingly enough, it’s somewhat familiar.

As it turns out, the team also dealt with a similar situation involving former wide receiver Dez Bryant, albeit on a decidedly smaller scale. The Oklahoma State product was facing a potential trip to free agency after five seasons in Dallas and 56 touchdowns. This was a very tense time for both parties considering that the Cowboys did not want to lose Bryant while he simply wanted to get paid.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One fan reaffirmed this fact with an old tweet from Bryant in which he said he would be gone if the money wasn’t there.

A lot of us Cowboy fans are tired of the bs. Same s#it different clown. Dallas will be fine when @EzekielElliott hits the road. pic.twitter.com/ckdpXVs7eh — The Zekeless Cowboys❌ (@Coffeesnob65T) August 30, 2019

Ultimately, Bryant did rejoin the Cowboys on a five-year, $70 million contract with $45 million in guaranteed money. This deal also included a $20 million signing bonus.

Unfortunately for the team, Bryant only spent three more seasons in north Texas, failing to reach 1,000 yards and only tallying 17 combined touchdowns. One season was shortened due to a fractured foot as Bryant ultimately missed seven games in 2015.

Why this situation matters is that Bryant was another superstar member of America’s Team that was in need of a long-term deal after early production. Negotiations were tense, but a deal was ultimately achieved. Although the lack of production following this contract was concerning for the team and fans alike.

At this point, Elliott’s negotiations are decidedly tenser than Bryant’s but the same goal remains. The Cowboys want to get a deal done with the star running back, and he wants to get paid like the best player at his position. The extension is likely, but the timeline is undetermined. What matters more is how he plays after the deal is reached.

Will Elliott remain as arguably the best back in the league, or will he struggle with injuries and less production in the same way that Bryant did? It’s unlikely, but this will remain a concern until Elliott inks his new deal and scores his first touchdown on a long run.