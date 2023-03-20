Dallas Cowboys Trade for Super Bowl Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are adding more firepower to the team for the 2023 season. The team announced they have acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans via trade. The Texans will receive the Cowboys' fifth-round draft pick in 2023 and their sixth-round draft pick in 2024. According to ESPN, the trade for Cooks likely takes the Cowboys out of the running from signing star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"Beyond blessed and can't wait to go be special for the star! Very thankful for the Jones family for this opportunity for my family and I," Cooks said in a text message to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. Cooks will make $18 million in 2023. On Saturday, the 29-year-old restructured his contract so that the Texans will pay $6 million of his salary this season and Dallas will pay the remaining $12 million since it's guaranteed. Cooks is under contract through the 2024 season.

Cooks spent his last three seasons with the Texans after being traded from the Los Angele Rams. During that time, Cooks had two 1,000-yard seasons and scored 15 touchdowns in 44 games. Cooks said he was ready to move on from another team because he didn't want to be part of the Texans' rebuild.

In 2018 and 2019, Cooks was a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He had his best season in 2018 when he caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns while helping the team win the Super Bowl. In 2017, Cooks played for the New England Patriots and helped the team reach the Super Bowl that season. He finished the year with 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2014, Cooks joined the New Orleans Saints after being selected by the team in the first round of the NFL Draft. In his three seasons with the Saints, Cooks caught 215 passes for 2,861 and 20 touchdowns. He has tallied six 1,000-yard seasons but has never been selected to play in a Pro Bowl. Cooks will now join a Cowboys receiving group that includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. This is the second big trade the Cowboys made this offseason as they acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore last week.