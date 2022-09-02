Desmond Howard Reveals Georgia's Chances of Defending National Championship (Exclusive)

The 2022 college football season is underway, and the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson will start their seasons on Saturday. Both teams played in the College Football Playoff National Championship game last season with the Bulldogs taking down the Crimson Tide to win their first title since 1980. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard shared his thoughts on Georgia's chances of winning it again this season.

"I know they had talent on offense, but that was a defense-driven team, and they lost a lot on defense. And with that being said, that puts a lot of pressure now on Stetson Bennett and the offense to really go out there and produce week-in and week-out. Before, they didn't have that pressure because they knew their defense could hold teams to their season lows, or whatever the case may be. Whatever they need to do, the defense could hold the opposing offense to minimum points and minimum yards. And so, they knew that they didn't have to go out there and do a lot."

Georgia had 15 players selected in the NFL Draft earlier this year. But as much talent as the team lost in the offseason, the Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in the country and experts believe they will reach the playoffs. Georgia will get tested early when they face Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Alabama comes into the season as the favorite to win the title, which is not a surprise since they have Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and superstar linebacker Will Anderson returning. Alabama is no stranger to being champions as the team has won six national titles since 2009. But Howard believes the Crimson Tide are not invincible despite being the most talented team in the country.

"When you look at the rankings, I've heard some analysts say you may be able to flip flop Ohio State and Alabama one and two," Howard said. "Obviously we'll learn a lot about both teams early because both teams are playing formidable opponents in the first two weeks. Obviously, the Buckeyes, they're going to host Notre Dame. And Alabama in a week or two, they're going on the road to Austin to take on the Longhorns of Texas. So, we'll learn a lot about them. I think that Jameson Williams is a big, big, big loss for their offense."