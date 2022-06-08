Derek Fisher Fired as Coach of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks

✖

Derek Fisher is no longer the coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. This week, the team announced it has parted ways with Fisher who was the head coach and general manager. His assistant, Fred Williams, will serve as the interim head coach. This move comes as the Sparks have a 5-7 record and eighth place in the WNBA standings.

"After a thorough evaluation of the state of our team, the Sparks and GM/Head Coach Derek Fisher have agreed to part ways," Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. "On behalf of our ownership group, I want to thank Derek for his efforts and contributions to the Sparks franchise. We wish him the best moving forward. I have full confidence in Fred Williams to step into the role of interim head coach, bringing a wealth of experience leading WNBA teams."

Fisher, 47, was hired to be the Sparks head coach on Dec. 5, 2018. In his three-plus seasons with the team, the former NBA star posted a 54-46 record and qualified for the playoffs twice. In his first season with the team, the Sparks lost in the Conference final. And in the following season, Los Angeles fell in the second round of the playoffs.

"I want to thank the LA Sparks organization, ownership, staff, players, and fans for the opportunity they have afforded me over the last four years as a part of this historic franchise," Fisher said. "Their support has allowed me to grow as both a coach and front office executive and I am proud of what we have accomplished."

"The Sparks and I have mutually agreed to part ways as I shift my focus back to pursuing other opportunities and private endeavors," Fisher added. "It has been an amazing ride and I wish the entire LA sparks organization great success moving forward." Before joining the Sparks, Fisher was the head coach of the NBA's New York Knicks and only lasted a season and a half (2014-2016). He was a longtime NBA player (1996-2014) and won five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Fisher also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

Williams has his share of head coaching experience in the WNBA, spending time with the Utah Starzz (1999-2001), Atlanta Dream (2012-2013) and Tulsa Shock/Dallas Wings (2014-2018). He will leave the Sparks once the season ends to become the associated head coach at Auburn.