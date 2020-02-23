Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

Saturday delivers the long-awaited second showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. Their first bout ended in a draw and featured one of the more memorable moments in recent boxing history after Fury rose from the ground unaffected after a late-round knockout.

The December 2018 brawl made their rematch a must-see event, putting the world and mythical titles on the line in Las Vegas. The fight coverage will begin at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) with the undercard landing before the main event around midnight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilder will likely be looking for an early knockout, with CBS Sports declaring he has one of the “most powerful punches” in boxing history, while Fury will rely on classic finesse and winning rounds much like the first fight.

Fury was the round-winner in the first fight, while Wilder’s pair of knockdowns on the nearly seven-foot heavyweight negated that lead.

Boxing is far from its heyday and marquee matchups like this don’t come around every day. With competition from UFC being very heavy, Saturday’s fight showcases two fighters in their prime ready to strike.

That doesn’t mean the price tag won’t sting a bit. Fans can tune into the fight on pay-per-view using their cable provider, including Cox, DirecTV, Dish, AT&T U-verse, Verizon Fios, and others. They can also live stream the fight on ESPN+ and Fox Sports.

The sticking point is the $79.99 price tag to catch the Vegas showdown. Some fans are already expressing frustration with the pricing.

“Really wish I could see tonight’s Wilder vs Fury fight, but that cost is way out of my budget,” one fan complained on social media.

“Dawg that wilder vs fury fight cost $80! I better see someone get knocked [the f—] out. Twice!” another added, echoing sentiments that surround most prizefights.

UFC’s last main event showdown with Conor McGregor ended in seconds, making paying that type of a fee for any fight a risk.

Still, Wilder vs. Fury 2 is one that should be a success on paper. Both went the distance in their first fight and the confidence between both at least aims for a similar path this time around. Check out the full viewing details below courtesy of CBS Sports.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena — Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Pay-per-view | Price: $79.99

Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream

Live stream: ESPN+, Fox Sports