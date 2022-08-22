Dennis Rodman Says He Will Travel to Russia to Bring Brittney Griner Home

Dennis Rodman is planning to do something big this week. The NBA legend told NBC News he's traveling to Russia free Brittney Girner from prison. Griner was arrested in Russia back in February and was recently sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges.

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," Rodman told NBC News at a restaurant in D.C. "I'm trying to go this week." This wouldn't be the first time Rodman has traveled to a country that has a strained relationship with the United States. He has made multiple visits to North Korea and developed a relationship with leader Kim Jong-un. He has also been to Russia previously in 2014 and said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "cool." But one official from the Joe Biden administration said that Rodman traveling to Russia to free Griner is not the best idea.

"It's public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts," the official said. Rodman only needs a visa to Moscow and doesn't need special permission from the U.S. However, the State Department has issued a travel advisory that discourages American citizens from visiting Russia.

The U.S. government is looking to secure Griner's release via prisoner swap. They are looking to bring Girner and fellow American Paul Whelan home in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout. Earlier this month, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergi Lavrov said Moscow was willing to discuss a prisoner trade. "We are ready to discuss this subject, but only within the framework of the (communication) channel established by presidents Putin and Biden," he said. "There is a special channel established by the presidents and despite certain public declarations, it is still functional."

When Griner's verdict was announced earlier this month, the WNBA and NBA released a statement. "Today's verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected and Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained, the statement said. "The WNBA and NBA's commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States."