Arrest Warrant Issued for DeMarcus Cousins on Domestic Violence Charge

An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge according to USA Today. This stems from Cousins’ ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 7-year-old son, who filed a police report just right after he allegedly threatened her for not letting him see his son.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” the man, who allegedly is Cousins, says on the recording obtained by TMZ. “Can I have my son here, please?”

The woman, who is believed to be Christy West, says “No” — and that’s when the man makes the threat — “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f—ing head.”

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, West, who also the ex-girlfriend of Cousins, says she was threatened by him on Aug. 23, just one day before Cousins was set to marry his new girlfriend, Morgan Lang in Atlanta. It was reported that West was the one doing the recording and she has filed a restraining order against him.

When the recording was released, the Lakers have released a statement on the matter. “We are aware of the allegation involving Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time,” the statement read.

.@TMZ_Sports has obtained audio of DeMarcus Cousins allegedly threatening to shoot his baby mama pic.twitter.com/UeqQuHtJ0S — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 27, 2019

USA Today was able to talk West about the warrant and she confirmed the news.

“Yes, a warrant has been signed,” Cousins’ ex-girlfriend said in a text message Thursday.

This has not been a good year for the 29-year old center. After spending last season with the Golden State Warriors, Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Kentucky alum tore his ACL on Aug. 15 and he has been sidelined infinitely.

Cousins also suffered a big injury last year, tearing his Achilles in February 2018. He signed a one-year deal with the Warriors but he did not play much as he was rehabbing the Achilles and he also suffered a quad injury.

The NBA star has put together a strong career, being named to the All-Star team four times, being named to the All-NBA Second Team twice and he was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2011. During his time in Kentucky, Cousins was a consensus All-American as well as being named SEC Rookie of the Year in 2010.