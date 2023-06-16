Deion Sanders Facing Potential Foot Amputation

Deion Sanders is in danger of losing his foot. In an episode of The Pregame Show, a YouTube channel that documents the Colorado Buffaloes football team, Sanders could have his left foot amputated due to an ongoing blood flow program he has been dealing with over the last several years. Sanders had an ultrasound to determine the cause of the pain that happens when he wears shoes for long periods of time. When Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State he had two toes amputated, which led to him missing three games in 2021.

Sanders is dealing with an ongoing pain that happens when he wears shoes for long periods of time. University of Colorado vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer told Sanders that if the pain in a dislocated toe isn't dealt with soon, the foot could be amputated.

"I only have eight toes," Sanders said in the video, per CBS Sports. "So, I'm pretty sure I understand." An issue Sanders is dealing with is the blood flow to Sanders' foot has deteriorated over the last few years. Sanders will need to make a decision quickly as the 2023 football season is fast approaching.

"Ordinarily, you have three arteries that are putting blood to your foot. After the procedures you had before, it's down to one," Dr. Ken Hunt, Sanders' orthopedic surgeon, said. "That one was a little bit tenuous. The risk of doing something here and having a problem similar to what you had before — or worse — was too high."

"I don't have feeling in the bottom of my foot, at all," Sanders said. "I just want to know what we can do because I want to do it this summer. Because, when we get rolling, I'm not going to have time to do it."

Sanders is dealing with a lot this summer. Along with the issues with his foot, the NFL Hall of Fame cornerback is entering his first season as Colorado's head coach. He spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Jackson State and finished with a 26-6 record and two appearances in the Celebration Bowl. Sanders is taking over a Colorado team that only won one game last year.