Debate Drinking Game: 10 Ideas for Tonight's Event

Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off in the first Presidential Debate of the campaign season. They will take the stage in Cleveland, Ohio at 9 p.m. ET and answer several questions. Viewers will certainly tune in as they strive to figure out which candidate to support, but they will also find ways to make the evening more entertaining. Specifically, many will take a shot when specific things happen.

With the debates approaching, Twitter users are coming up with various reasons to drink on Tuesday night. One person said that they are just going to start drinking now in order to properly prepare for the debate. Others, however, laid out specific reasons. They vowed to take shots when Trump used specific phrases or when Biden stopped talking midway through a sentence. The list of ideas continued, but here are the 10 best ahead of Tuesday's event.