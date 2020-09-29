Debate Drinking Game: 10 Ideas for Tonight's Event
Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off in the first Presidential Debate of the campaign season. They will take the stage in Cleveland, Ohio at 9 p.m. ET and answer several questions. Viewers will certainly tune in as they strive to figure out which candidate to support, but they will also find ways to make the evening more entertaining. Specifically, many will take a shot when specific things happen.
With the debates approaching, Twitter users are coming up with various reasons to drink on Tuesday night. One person said that they are just going to start drinking now in order to properly prepare for the debate. Others, however, laid out specific reasons. They vowed to take shots when Trump used specific phrases or when Biden stopped talking midway through a sentence. The list of ideas continued, but here are the 10 best ahead of Tuesday's event.
Debate drinking game pic.twitter.com/anT3AUAOgP— shawn (@shawn26707219) September 29, 2020
Do you think we should turn Trump's sniffing into a drinking game? We could all be pretty hammered by the time they reach the third debate question.— Jan-Wear your friggin' mask- Carr (@carriesjan) September 29, 2020
It’s debate day 🙌🏻🙌🏻 and my favorite drinking game #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/CT8mwaCiky— Lil' mel (@meelcoheen) September 29, 2020
Here's a drinking game to play if you're trying to stay sober during tonight's debate: chug continuously while climate change is being discussed. #AskAboutClimate— Derek Linsley (@dereklinsley) September 29, 2020
OFFICIAL 2020 Presidential Debate Drinking Game:
chug till ur numb— Roger😪 (@just1gec) September 29, 2020
Make the debates fun! Play a drinking game... drink one shot tonight every time Trump lies or Biden forgets where he is... 😂 pic.twitter.com/XvRq0QjVmR— Michael Fattorosi (@pornlaw) September 29, 2020
2020 presidential debate drinking game pic.twitter.com/yGBkJshFfo— nah (@Daneperez8) September 29, 2020
Drinking game for tonight‘s debate: take a shot every time you want to cry. #Debates2020 #debate— Marie Wetmore (@mariewetmore) September 29, 2020
What drinking game are we playing for the presidential debate tonight?— Blazed (@Blazed24359560) September 29, 2020
Drink every time Trump changes topic mid sentence? 🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/KxKK8k5i52
Is the drinking game for the debate tonight to just drink until we forgot the current political situation we’re in?— Sad Bob Barker (@Priceisright94) September 29, 2020