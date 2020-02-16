Daytona 500: NASCAR Fans Weigh in on Joe Nemechek’s Trump 2020 Car

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicked off its season on Feb. 15 with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Joe Nemechek, who drives part-time for Mike Harmon Racing, was among the competitors and turned heads with his vehicle. He was seen racing in a Chevrolet Camaro decked out with Trump/Pence 2020 decals.

“We are honored to support Mr. Nemechek and bring true American values back to America, bridging the gap between forgotten Americans to keep our duly elected President in office,” the PAC Board of Directors said in a statement. “Our hopes are that the silent majority comes together to support us in ‘Keeping America Great’.”

The race actually took place on Saturday, which meant that Nemechek would not be hitting the track with the Daytona 500 competitors. Instead, his son, John Hunter, would be racing. Nemechek’s son has 75-1 odds entering Sunday’s action and is not expected to be among the top finishers during the “Great American Race.” However, John Hunter will still have the support of his father.

Upon seeing the photos of the Trump/Pence 2020 car, the fans responded in a variety of ways. Some were certainly fired up and ready to go submit their votes for the upcoming elections. Others, however, were just disgusted after seeing this sponsorship.

With the photos of the Trump/Pence car surfacing on Twitter, there was some initial confusion. Was the 56-year-old Nemechek actually racing in the Daytona 500? He isn’t a full-time driver at this point in his career, so the fans didn’t believe that he would be taking part.

There were several users that made some clarifications early on Sunday. They pointed out that this car would not be featured in the Daytona 500. It had already raced.

With Nemechek racing on Saturday, some of the president’s fans tuned in to see the Camaro racing around at the Daytona International Speedway. They wanted to witness the campaign car securing a victory. Although glimpses of the vehicle were very rare.

As some fans pointed out on social media, the Trump/Pence 2020 car was not shown during the FOX broadcast. They wanted to know why this decision was made. The answer was quickly provided by users that pointed out Nemechek’s 16th-place finish.

President Trump is someone that creates conversation every time he is spotted out in public, whether it is at a political function or a sporting event. Saturday’s race was no exception. Users on Twitter saw a car bearing his name and responded with several arguments.

There was no shortage of messages showing support for the president, but there was an equal number of posts from those that severely dislike him. Some users even hoped for Nemechek to crash and wreck during the Xfinity Series race.

Nemechek did not enjoy an overly successful day at the track on Saturday, finishing 16th overall in the Xfinity Series race. For some fans, this was a perfect sign that the president was doomed in the upcoming election. Although many others disagreed.

As one NASCAR fan explained, having the Trump/Pence car survive on Saturday didn’t mean anything. Neither did the 16th-place finish by Nemechek. This race has no bearing on the upcoming election.

Should Trump be allowed to campaign for his reelection during an Xfinity Series race? There were several users on social media that did not believe so. They said that politics and sports should be completely separate. Although this was not a universal opinion.

As some fans pointed out on social media, this is the time of year where political ads are taking over the radio, television, and the internet. There is no escaping the constant messages about why each specific candidate will save the country or doom it forever.

With Trump’s name adorning a car during Saturday’s race, there were some users on Twitter that immediately asked questions about NASCAR’s priorities. Is the sport officially endorsing the president’s reelection campaign?

If that is the case, there were some users that felt both Nemechek and NASCAR should be punished. They wanted to see that car end up severely damaged instead of racing around at Daytona International Speedway.

For those that like the president, the weekend of NASCAR action was perfect. They saw the Trump/Pence 2020 car racing around the track on Saturday, which only set the stage for the president serving as grand marshal of the Daytona 500.

Trump’s impact on NASCAR continued into Sunday’s race as he grabbed the microphone to make the traditional “drivers, start your engines,” call prior to the event’s start.

