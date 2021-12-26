David Ortiz Divorcing Wife After 25 Years Together

David Oritz is officially single, as he and his wife Tiffany are parting ways. As PEOPLE reports, the Boston Red Sox legend and Tiffany have been together for 25 years, dating in 1996 and marrying in 2002. Tiffany broke the news on her Instagram back on Dec. 13.

“Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership,” Tiffany wrote. “We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.” Ortiz and Tiffany share two children, D’Angelo and Alexandra. The three-time World Series champion also has a daughter, Jessica, from a previous relationship.

This is not the first time Ortiz’s marriage has made headlines. In 2013, Ortiz filed for divorce and explained why they decided to call things off. “There are some situations in life that work out for a period of time and at some point, they don’t work out anymore and you have to move on,” Ortiz said in an interview with MLB.com and WEEI.com. “I’m moving on. She’s moving on. Hopefully, everybody respects that.”

At the time, Ortiz was playing for the Red Sox, and he said his personal issues would not carry over on the field. “I’m going to separate things,” Ortiz said. “Whatever is happening to me off the field is happening, but I try not to confuse that and bring that into my job. I know how to separate things. Personal life matters, and hopefully everybody respects that.” However, in 2014, the couple got back together, and Tiffany said they are “better than ever.”

“We separated for a while,” Tiffany said, per The Boston Herald. “We did, but we missed each other terribly.” The couple founded the David Ortiz Children’s Fund in 2007, and Tiffany explained why the organization is important to them. “We support things like heart surgeries for children. There’s a long list of kids who are really in need of these surgeries and without our help, they don’t have anywhere else to go,” Tiffany said. Oritz played for the Minnesota Twins from 1997-2002 and the Red Sox from 2003-2016. Along with winning three World Series with the Red Sox, Ortiz was selected to the All-Star team 10 times and was the Silver Slugger Award winner seven times.