David Ortiz's Divorce Finalized, Ending 25-Year Marriage

David Ortiz finished an ongoing battle. According to RadarOnline.com, the former MLB superstar has reached a settlement agreement with his ex-wife Tiffany that covered the division of their property and support. Both parties presented the deal to the court earlier this month, and it allows them to avoid a public trial.

Oritz and Tiffany have been battling in court since Tiffany filed for divorce in December 2020. The couple was together for 25 years and share two children, D'Angelo and Alexandra. "Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany wrote in a social media post after filing for divorce. "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children."

Ortiz and Tiffany have been on and off again for years. The former Boston Red Sox star initially filed for divorce from Tiffany in 2013. "There are some situations in life that work out for a period of time and at some point they don't work out anymore and you have to move on. I'm moving on. She's moving on. Hopefully, everybody respects that," he said at the time," Oritz said at the time. The couple reconciled a year later.

The settlement comes months after the man accused of shooting Oritz was sent to prison. According to TMZ, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz was sentenced to 30 years in prison after shooting Oritz in the Dominican Republic in 2019. Another man named Alberto Mota was accused of having "paid those who carried out the act."

Oritz, 47 was a member of the Minnesota Twins from 1997-2002 before being part of the Red Sox family from 2003-2016. During his time in Boston, Oritz was named an all-time 10 times, led the team to three World Series titles, named ALCS MVP in 2004 and World Series MVP in 2013. Last year, Oritz was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame after receiving 78 percent of the vote.

When Oritz was asked by Sports Illustrated what he's most proud of when it comes to his career, he said, "I got to say the relationships that I have built with everybody around. You guys—the media—my teammates, the fans, the opposition. I think people are going to remember me more for that than what I had done on the field."