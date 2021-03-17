Dave Bautista Teases 'New Lady' in His Life With Bare-Chested Photo

✖

Former WWE star-turned-actor Dave Bautista has a new lady in his life. The Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a photo on social media that provided her identity in the form of a new tattoo. Bautista's new lady is none other than Medusa.

The photo posted on Instagram showed a bare-chested Bautista with his new ink. The mythological character with venomous snakes for hair covered the mid-point of his torso, just below the Eye of Providence ink. "There’s a new lady in my life. [Medusa]" Bautista wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. The design sparked several comments on social media, ranging from praise to confusion.

Prior to getting the new lady in his life tattooed on his torso, Bautista provided a different look at his other ink through a series of "shirtless shots." He reflected upon turning another year older and showed off the hard work that he puts in to keep in tip-top shape. Bautista then posted a series of photos of him flexing and posing for the camera.

"I’m 52 today so I figured I’d post some gratuitous shirtless shots for posterity," Bautista wrote on Instagram. "I’m expecting everything on my body to start sagging any moment now...It’s a constant struggle. I’ve given up on above the neck but thankfully everything below the waist is holding strong and functioning properly. For now!

"Counting the days on that as well. Anyway without further adieu I present to you 'Douchey Shirtless Selfies #52' ... and on a serious note I thank god every day that I’m in good health and I’ve lived to be another year older. Especially this year. [praying hands emoji] Being the best me I can be. Peace,love and cheers to better days ahead."

Bautista is currently preparing for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The promotion announced in December 2019 that the wrestler-turned-actor would be among those inducted. He and the other inductees were set to take part in a ceremony during WrestleMania 36 weekend, but COVID-19 forced its postponement.

The entire 2020 class will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in a ceremony that will air live on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6. Fans will be able to attend the show virtually via the ThunderDome. It is unclear whether the inductees will attend the ceremony in-person.