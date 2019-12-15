Dave Bautista Shades WWE After They Misspell His Name

The WWE recently announced that retired wrestler Dave Bautista would be honored as a member of the 2020 Hall of Fame class. There was one problem, however. The organization misspelled Bautista’s name with the announcement. There was an added “s” that resulted in the name being listed as “Baustista”.

This typo caught the attention of the wrestler-turned-actor on Friday. He retweeted the now-deleted message from the WWE and added his own commentary by simply writing: “wtf guys?!!” Bautista also added an emoji of a man covering his face with his hand.

As someone that started with the company back in 2000 and has since made multiple returns, Bautista may have expected his name to be spelled correctly. After all, he was a six-time world champion during his tenure with the WWE. His frustration was clear on social media. Although he may have had some fun with the situation as well. Bautista has been known to joke around on social media in the past.

Since transitioning out of WWE, Bautista has made a name for himself as an actor. He showed off the action skills in early films and then later proved that he can have fun with a starring role in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. As Drax the Destroyer, Bautista had to keep a straight face while saying inherently humorous lines.

This ability to mix action and comedy continued with other Marvel films. It also helped Bautista land roles in Stuber and My Spy. At this point, he’s less focused on his wrestling career, but that doesn’t mean that Bautista is going to let the typo stand.

Now, however, the question remains about what will happen during the Hall of Fame ceremony in April. Will Bautista mention this typo during his speech? He will have an open platform and could potentially lay into his former company. Or, he could simply opt to take the high road and look back on the best moments from his long wrestling career.

Of course, that could all depend on whether or not the WWE spells Bautista’s name correctly in the future. One transgression could be forgotten, but continued instances may actually cause frustration for Bautista in the future.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla. This will be part of the WrestleMania 36 Week festivities.

(Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)