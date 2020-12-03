Dave Bautista Says Donald Trump Wore Diaper During WrestleMania 23 and Social Media Loses It

Dave Bautista recently made a very interesting claim about Donald Trump. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor went to Twitter to reveal that Trump wore a diaper during WrestleMania 23 back in 2007. Trump didn't "compete" in a match but reportedly wore a special piece of equipment under his suit.

As odd as it may seem to wear a diaper for a pro wrestling event, it's not as uncommon as one would think. According to Bleeding Cool, CM Punk, Tommy Dreamer, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre the Giant and Psycho Sid have admitted to having accidents in the ring. Bill Goldberg admitted to going to the bathroom up to 20 times a day due to him consuming "15 to 20,000 calories."

Trump was at WrestleMania 23 as he was taking on Vince McMahon in a Hair vs. Hair Battle of the Billionaires match with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the guest referee. Bobby Lashley wrestled for Trump while the late Umaga wrestled for McMahon. Lashley won the match which led to McMahon getting his head shaved completely bald. That match led to Trump being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Here's a look at fans reacting to Bautista's claim on Trump.