Dave Bautista Says Donald Trump Wore Diaper During WrestleMania 23 and Social Media Loses It
Dave Bautista recently made a very interesting claim about Donald Trump. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor went to Twitter to reveal that Trump wore a diaper during WrestleMania 23 back in 2007. Trump didn't "compete" in a match but reportedly wore a special piece of equipment under his suit.
As odd as it may seem to wear a diaper for a pro wrestling event, it's not as uncommon as one would think. According to Bleeding Cool, CM Punk, Tommy Dreamer, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre the Giant and Psycho Sid have admitted to having accidents in the ring. Bill Goldberg admitted to going to the bathroom up to 20 times a day due to him consuming "15 to 20,000 calories."
Trump was at WrestleMania 23 as he was taking on Vince McMahon in a Hair vs. Hair Battle of the Billionaires match with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the guest referee. Bobby Lashley wrestled for Trump while the late Umaga wrestled for McMahon. Lashley won the match which led to McMahon getting his head shaved completely bald. That match led to Trump being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Here's a look at fans reacting to Bautista's claim on Trump.
#DiaperDonald wore a diaper at @WrestleMania ??? Damn son! 🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/WlLp8WByUK— Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) November 28, 2020
prevnext
Those ain't panty liners on #DiaperDonald 👶💩🤣 pic.twitter.com/BOpPPlbMpJ— SonarMan🎧⚓️ (@ClarodelaCruz7) November 28, 2020
I'm not an expert in adult Depends® but here is an image with contrast pumped to see his "undergarment". Hard to tell. Someone with a bad pooper please confirm. #DiaperDonald pic.twitter.com/aHTCuYgq0o— L33T GUY (@l33tguy) November 28, 2020
prevnext
So that's why he looked so awful getting the Stone Cold Stunner. He couldn't double over because the diaper restricted his hip movements— IndyR (@IndyR58) November 28, 2020
That explains why he took this bump like shit pic.twitter.com/6YclLSmIhj— Brandin M. McCrae (@BM_Fabrications) November 28, 2020
prevnext
Batista Bombs can lead to someone losing their bladder...— Rev Richard Hurtz (@thereverend13) November 28, 2020
You can’t spell Diaper without Donald.— Danny Dorko (@Dorko_danny) November 28, 2020
prevnext
And he was still more over than you. Damn son.— 🇺🇸President-Elect. Bryson Godwin.🇺🇸 (@BrysonGodwin) November 28, 2020
I remember that day! Vince should have shaved him!— UnitedForBiden (@Darth1138) November 28, 2020
prevnext
Just think of the poor bastard in charge of changing those diapers. 🤢— Colleen Stevenson (@ColleenCanTweet) November 28, 2020
You are brutal and I love it— Dan Klobucar (@dan_klobucar) November 28, 2020
November 28, 2020prevnext
Diapermania— ☃️ Let It Dro ☃️ (@justplaindro) November 28, 2020
November 28, 2020prev