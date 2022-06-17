Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below.

The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was taken to a local hospital by emergency medical personnel. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Former Mets minor league player Darwyn Encarnacion Batista died in a traffic accident, after hitting the SUV he was driving with a bridge and falling into the void, in La Vega, DR.



Encarnación, who played in 2019 in the Dominican Summer League, was 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/ZvDolia6TA — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 16, 2022

According to TMZ, a Mets academy executive confirmed the passing to MLB insider Hector Gomez and shared a quick word honoring the late player. "He was a great human being, very disciplined, respectful and polite. He played with us for just one year, in 2019. He was even using his scholarship that the team gave him when he signed and was currently studying at university," the insider said.

Encarnacion has signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in 2019, eventually playing in the Dominican Summer League. In his time, he had 113 at-bats across 35 games, with one homer, ten steals, and a .248 batting average before being released in October 2020.

🎥 #Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion tragically passes away in a car crash in Dominican Republic https://t.co/lHmkXJFoGB pic.twitter.com/QMlt11GAcR — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 16, 2022

Encarnacion is the latest MLB player to have trouble or pass away while in the Dominican Republic in 2022. Former MLB pitcher Odalis Perez passed away back in March after an accident in his home involving falling from a ladder. Other major leaguers who passed in the country in recent years include Pedro Gonzalez in 2021, Freddie Velazquez in 2019, and World Series champion Julio Lugo in 2021 due to a reported heart attack. Just a sad streak for players out of the DR in recent years.

A video was later released capturing people crowding around the mangled wreck of the MLB prospect's car in the ditch. The clip shows that the vehicle had landed on its roof and was mangled from launching from the bridge or overpass to the ground below. Rest in peace.