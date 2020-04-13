Danica Patrick Reminisces About Machu Picchu Trip Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers have been remaining in self-quarantine at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, they recently took a trip to Machu Picchu in southern Peru. Now that she is at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and hosting live workouts on Instagram, Patrick is reminiscing about this trip and the returning home amid a rising number of positive cases.

The former Indy star posted a photo on Instagram that showed her and Rodgers atop Machu Picchu Mountain. As she explained in the caption, this was an amazing sight. Patrick also revealed that she and Rodgers made it back to their home by the “skin of their teeth.” They had returned roughly a month ago as travel bans were being implemented.

“Made it back a month ago from Machu Picchu by the skin of our teeth,” Patrick wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “What an amazing sight to see and FEEL! I can’t wait to travel again! I’m a good homebody, but I love to see the world. There is so much beauty out there!!!!”

As Patrick explained, now is the perfect time to plan a trip, provided it is financially possible. She believes that there are some good deals to be found. Additionally, having extra time at home provides opportunities to do further research on potential destinations.

While Patrick discussed the positive aspects of the trip, Rodgers previously provided some details about leaving Peru that revealed the more stressful moments. He appeared on The Pat McAfee Show recently and explained that the couple had to “race to escape” the country. He also talked about the lack of social distancing on display in the airport due to the level of panic.

“Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us,” Rodgers said to McAfee and former teammate AJ Hawk. “We didn’t have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there were some moments where we worried we were not going to get out. When we rolled up to the airport at, like, 7 in the morning, it was wall-to-wall people and you couldn’t move. I was thinking, ‘This isn’t very safe.’ Not many masks on, and there was definitely a panic in the air.

“Somehow [we] made it through, and then they shut the airport down because it was really bad weather,” Rodgers continued. “They had a drop-dead time where they were going to shut the entire airport down. We made it by about 15 minutes.” Rodgers also revealed in late March that he was still symptom-free.