Danica Patrick Addresses Inner Peace Following Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Engagement

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick took a recent trip to Egypt, exploring the historical country amid reports that her ex Aaron Rodgers had gotten engaged. She has since reflected upon the trip with a series of images. Patrick specifically highlighted temples while talking about inner peace.

"Temples. I thought a lot about this word when I was in Egypt. What kept coming through in all of my thoughts, meditations, and in my innate knowing … the word is an analogy. For our inner temple," Patrick explained on Instagram. "There are a million simple sayings and ideas to prove why YOUR inner temple is so important. You don’t see things as they are, you see them as you are. Your relationships are mirrors. We can’t receive what we don’t believe. (I made that up right now but I am sure I’m not the first.)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

Patrick continued and discussed how certain things in life can change based on how people approach them. "We see all of life through our own personal lens. What you seek is seeking you," she wrote. "You get what you think you deserve. When you change, things you see change. Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right."

Egypt is a bucket-list destination for many people, and Patrick showed why with her series of photos. She posed with camels, explored ancient temples, and channeled her inner 10-year-old with a celebratory pose. Each time she posted new snaps, the Instagram users commented and said that they should have hidden in her suitcase in order to witness the breathtaking sights.

The retired athlete-turned-podcast host finished by explaining that people need to stop relying on outside influences to help them find happiness. She explained that she has tried in the past to do so, but it did not work. Following her trip to Egypt, Patrick is focusing on building up her "inner temple" and hoping that others will join her.

"So stop looking for a religious structure or person or home or a job or a city or a partner to make you feel better. Simply because it won’t work! I have tried!" Patrick wrote. "I would love to see temples here and now to cultivate our ability to build our inner temples. And to remember our magical abilities (supernatural power over natural forces). Us humans have been playing small for a while … and if you don’t believe me, go to Egypt."