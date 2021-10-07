Danica Patrick Preparing for First-Ever Marathon

Danica Patrick is ready to take on a new sport. The former NASCAR and Indy Car driver revealed that she is preparing to compete in the Boston Maraton. This will be Patrick’s first-ever marathon, and she recently told CBS Boston that it is something she always wanted to do.

“I didn’t put much thought to it other than I want to run a marathon, but when the opportunity came up to run Boston, that was like a for sure yes,” Patrick said. “It wasn’t a put it off another year kind of thing, that was like let’s go.” Patrick went on to say that she was not sure she wanted to train for the marathon.

“Part of it was kind of wanting an excuse if it didn’t go well maybe, but then the other part of it was, I just like running,” she said. “So, I thought I’ll be able to do this. It will be hard but I think I could go do it mentally tomorrow, because I’m strong mentally, but that was kind of that turning point where after those 16 and 18 mile runs, I was like, whoa I better put the miles in.”

In late September, Patrick posted a series of photos on Instagram of her training for the marathon, which takes place on Monday, Oct. 11. “Last long run. 16 miles. Two weeks left to the day. I have a 4, 8, 4, and 3 left on the taper training schedule before [Boston Marathon],” Patrick wrote in the caption.

After Patrick’s racing career came to an end, she has been taking part in various sports such as skydiving and snowboarding. Patrick loves to keep herself active and healthy, which makes the Boston Marathon a perfect fit.

The Boston Maraton returns after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is 26.2 miles long and has been held in the Boston area since 1897, making it the oldest marathon in the world. The 2021 Boston Marathon will have 20,000 runners in person and 70,000 virtual runners. This will be the first time in Boston Maraton history that the race will take place in the fall as it is normally held in April.