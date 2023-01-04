Damar Hamlin Update Revealed by Uncle

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized on Monday night after collapsing on the field and going into cardiac arrest. And now a family member just shared the latest on his health as Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke to ESPN's Coley Harvey outside the hospital Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin is sedated and "improving from where he was yesterday," adding, "We are just going to continue to pray, and I know he is in great hands with the medical team he has here. They have been doing a tremendous job."

Glenn went on to say that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice — once on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and again when he arrived at the University Medical Center. However, a family representative said on Wednesday morning said Hamlin was only resurrected once which was at the stadium, according to TMZ. Glenn added that there is concern surrounding potential lung damage. "I know he's still here, I know he's fighting," Glenn told ESPN. "We appreciate all the prayers and support we have been getting from people all over — not just the country, but the world. ... It really means a difference for my family to see that, and I know it'll mean a difference to Damar when he sees that."

Glenn, who was watching the game in Pittsburgh, shared the family's reaction when they saw Hamlin collapse which happen right after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. "First we thought it was just a normal hit, and we thought that he popped back up ... maybe take a couple plays off and get back," Glenn said. "But the way my nephew [Hamlin's 7-year-old younger brother, Damir] — I have never heard him scream and cry like that. And then, when it was 10 minutes gone past, and then 20 minutes gone past, I knew something was serious."

Once the NFL postponed the game on Monday night, Glenn and his family drove from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati. They arrived in Cincinnati on Tuesday morning, and when Havey asked Gleen what he saw when he visited Hamlin, Glenn said he "turned around" because he "could not do it." Glenn said he wanted to "wait until he is able to recover and I can actually talk to him." Hamlin, 24, was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh and was an All-ACC safety in 2020.