ESPN's Shaka Hislop Gives Health Update After Collapsing Live on Air

ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop is speaking out after collapsing live on air. On Monday, Hislop went to social media to tell fans about the incident that happened during pregame coverage of the AC Milan vs. Real Madrid match in Pasadena, California. Hislop was on the show with Dan Thomas, who came to his aid after he collapsed.

"Well, that was awkward," Hislop said in a video message posted to social media, per Entertainment Tonight. "What a 24 hours this has been. Listen, every so often life gives you a moment to pause and this was mine. There's so much I have to be thankful for. My wife, kids, family, loved ones, friends, people I've shared a space with over the years and have lost touch with for whatever reason and have reached out directly or indirectly, thank you."

A message from @ShakaHislop Thank you Shaka. Great to see you smiling #ShakaHislop pic.twitter.com/3BVUnxSMF6 — Rodolfo Martinez (@RodolfoESPN) July 24, 2023

Hislop added: "My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion that I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say. In closing, I'd like to say thanks to Dan and the ESPN family, the camera operator, the medical staff at the Rose Bowl all responded in the way that they did and afforded me the care that I got. Thank you," he said. "I know now even when we argue and disagree, I have the fullest support of each and every one of you. I'm looking forward to getting back and doing what I enjoy doing most."

During the broadcast, Thomas gave an update on Hislop and said the former soccer pro was "conscious" and "talking" after the incident. "I think he's a little embarrassed about it all. He's apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him," Thomas said. "Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka is conscious."

Hislop, 54, appears on ESPN FC, ESPN's daily global soccer news, information and highlights program. He also works as a co-commentator on ESPN International telecasts of the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A among others. As a soccer player, Hislop played in over 400 games in combined league and national team competition in a 15-year span. On the club level, Hislop was a goalkeeper for Newcastle United, West Ham, Reading and Portsmouth. He played for the Trinidad & Tobago national team and helped the team reach the World Cup in 2006.