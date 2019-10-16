Dallas Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford Moved to Injured Reserve List

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford will now miss the rest of the 2019 season. On Tuesday, the team announced that Crawford has been placed on injured reserve and will have season-ending hip surgery. This is an injury Crawford has been dealing with since the offseason, which has led to him missing two of the team’s six games this year.

“Having him in the lineup has usually been a big benefit to the Cowboys, considering his ability to play both end and tackle. That has allowed the Cowboys to oftentimes keep fewer linemen active on Sundays, knowing that Crawford has the unique position flex,” Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com wrote. “So losing him will be a big blow for the Cowboys, who have already struggled to get a consistent pass rush, and have had some struggles in the run defense.”

In four games this year, Crawford recorded three tackles and one sack in 90 snaps. Eatman says with Crawford out, the Cowboys will likely rely on rookie Trysten Hill who has played in three games this season.

The fact that Crawford’s 2019 season is now over was something he didn’t anticipate. He was looking to have another strong season after dealing with an off-the-field incident that happened earlier this year. Crawford was involved in a big bar fight in Florida back in March and detailed video footage of the fight was released last month. The reason Crawford was involved in the fight was the fact he was helping his brother according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was able to reach a deal in July after being charged with a misdemeanor.

“I am going to let God take it,” Crawford said last month. “I can’t speak on it too much. I am going to let God take it and handle everything, however it works out, it works out. Hopefully, they see my side.”

Crawford went on to say he handled the situation the best way he could.

“I handled the situation the best of my abilities,” Crawford said. “I did what I had to do as best I could. I am trying to put it past me and maintain my focus on football.”

Crawford was selected by the Cowboys in the third round in the 2012 NFL Draft. Hia best season was in 2018 when he posted 34 tackles and 5.5 sacks.