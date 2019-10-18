Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals If Team Is Interested in Signing Antonio Brown

The Dallas Cowboys are not in the best place right now. They have lost their last three games after winning their first three and it looks like they will need more weapons on offense. But is Antonio Brown the answer? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was recently asked if he was interested in signing the former New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver he hasn’t been talking to Brown or any free-agent wide receiver.

“I don’t want to be talking about any other player. I like our depth. I’m not speaking to Antonio. I’m not speaking to anybody. But I believe we’d go with the depth we have,” Jones said according to The Athletic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the losing streak, the Cowboys are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead, so a win on Sunday would put them back on top. As for Brown, he would probably love to be a member of the Cowboys or any team that will take him. It has been reported that Brown is looking to get his legal issues resolved so he can go back to playing football, but it might not be that simple. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently spoke to the media about Brown’s status in the league and they have yet to make a decision.

“We’re still working at that,” Goodell said from the league’s fall meetings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “I will probably be getting an update when I get back to New York, but our folks have been working diligently on that, going through materials. There’s a lot of material to go through. When we reach a conclusion, we’ll obviously let you know.”

If the Cowboys aren’t interested in Brown, some other teams might be in the mix according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said on the 99 Problems Podcast. “I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

Brown was cut from the Patriots last month for allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Before the start of the season, Brown was cut from the Raiders for misconduct. He was a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018 and is still considered one of the best wide receivers in the league.