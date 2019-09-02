Dallas Cowboys Fans Troll Team Over Ezekiel Elliott Contract

The Dallas Cowboys are fired up about the 2019 NFL season, there is no denying. Now that roster cuts have been taken care of and waiver claims were submitted, it’s now time to focus on what really matters – defeating the New York Giants in week one to take an early lead in the division. These two teams have a fierce rivalry that has been featured on Sunday and Monday night football in recent years, and it serves as the perfect way to open up the year of NFL action.

To celebrate the upcoming game, the team posted a message on Twitter to simultaneously sell tickets and hype up the fanbase. Unfortunately, the plan appears to have backfired just a bit. The majority of responses to this post revolved around whether or not running back Ezekiel Elliott would be in the building for the game.

1️⃣ week until the #DallasCowboys take on the Giants in the first game of the regular season❕ Get your tickets now ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 1, 2019

For many fans, the belief is that the offense will struggle mightily without its leading rusher, which could possibly lead to a devastating loss to start the year. Whether these fears are justified or purely an exaggeration is unknown at this point. The team has faith in the only other running backs on the roster, Alfred Morris and Tony Pollard, but the fans don’t share this positivity.

If the comments section is any indication, the fanbase expects the sky to fall if Elliott is not back in uniform for the season-opening battle against the New York Giants.

The fans weren’t wasting any time when the Cowboys posted the countdown on Twitter. Questions immediately appeared about Zeke’s contract status. Will he be in uniform? Were the reports by Adam Schefter and other insiders accurate? This is critical information that must be provided!

But will Zeke be there?? 👀👀👀 — Anthony Sanders (@antdwg1967) September 1, 2019

There are some that play fantasy football, and then there are others that take it very seriously. One football fan is impatiently awaiting the Ezekiel Elliott contract extension because it will have a direct effect on their fantasy roster. Of course, losing due to a bad player selection won’t simply result in lost bragging rights. There is some serious cash on the line.

yeah they should not waste times. i need to know before draft Zeke in fantasy football league to win prize is 500 dollars as champion .. my draft start on Tuesday, September 3 at 5pm — Michael Hawj (@iloveps4forever) September 1, 2019

All the Dallas Cowboys wanted to do was announce that there was only one week remaining until the first regular-season game of the NFL season. Unfortunately, that is not possible for a team with ongoing contract negotiations. This post on Twitter simply opened up an opportunity for fans to grab their soapboxes and give fiery speeches about specific players.

Pay those who are in camp! Those who “hold-out” unjustified is just in it for them selves. Get paid what the team is able to pay you, if not go to a team that will. It’s that simple. Go Cowboys ! 🇺🇸 — Robert Gainz (@RobertGainz) September 1, 2019

How are the negotiations proceeding between the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott? In one fan’s viewpoint, this is a simple matter of the star running back laying down the law while the owner folds under the pressure. Considering that Jerry Jones turned the Cowboys from a struggling franchise into the most financially-successful property in the NFL, that scenario is out of the realm of possibility.

Jerry’s gonna fold like a little punk…i guess we know who’s boss around there. Gonna get punked for your money. — Carlosleon1977 (@carlosleon1977) September 1, 2019

This offense needs Ezekiel Elliott on the field to truly become one of the league’s best. When he is present, defenses have to account for his game-changing ability as both a runner and a receiver. When he is gone, however, coordinators can simply focus on stopping quarterback Dak Prescott. There are still opportunities for victory, but this Cowboys fan doesn’t see the Giants game playing out particularly well without Zeke carrying the football.

0 and 1 without the main cog. #Zeke — Joe Turner (@JMTBBN1) September 1, 2019

Is there a deal for Ezekiel Elliott already in place? There are certain portions of the Dallas Cowboys fanbase that believe the contract extension has been reached, but the team is waiting for the right moment to break the news. This fan appears to be of that mindset and just wants Dallas to end the waiting game.

Announce Zeke — Jonathan (@iamJayMarty) September 1, 2019

Will Zeke be on the field for the Dallas Cowboys? This fan did not mince any words. He appears to be lacking in faith for Jerry Jones and his ability to get crucial contracts taken care of in a timely manner. This fan doesn’t expect to see Zeke suiting up against the New York Giants in a crucial rivalry game and has no problem expressing that opinion to the other Cowboys faithful.