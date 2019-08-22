Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Spotted Working out in Cabo Rainstorm Amid Contract Tensions

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is getting ready for the upcoming season, despite not being with the team at the moment. A video was recently released that shows Elliott working out in Cabo. Some may think this means he is closer to joining the Cowboys, but Elliott has been putting in work since the end of last season.

Ezekiel Elliott is in Cabo training as he works out a new contract with the #Cowboys, and 🌧 isn’t stopping him. Not at all. [via @AllianceSports] pic.twitter.com/Aj1AnUkiPW — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 22, 2019

That said, the video does come on the heels of a report that states the Cowboys offered a big contract to All-Pro back. According to ESPN, the Cowboys and Elliott are currently going through contract negotiations and Dallas recently offered Elliott a deal that would make him the second-highest-paid back in the league. He wouldn’t be getting as much money as Todd Gurley of the Los Angels Rams, but he could get a little more than Le’Veon Bell of the New York Jets.

“From what I understand, this deal is getting done,” NFL reporter Jeff Darlington said on the ESPN show, Get Up. “This is a win for Ezekiel Elliott. If he gets the big pay-bump this year and doesn’t have to hold out next year or even the year after that, this is a win for Ezekiel Elliott. He will be back by Week One.”

Last year, Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Rams and that led to him helping the team reach the Super Bowl. Bell, signed a four-year $52.5 million deal after holding out last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it’s likely Elliott could get a four-year deal worth around $57 million.

And he deserves the money based on he’s done for the Cowboys the last three years. Elliott was selected by the Cowboys No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three seasons.

Currently, the Ohio State alum has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020.

Missing time and snaps during camp is never a good thing. But Elliott is one of the elite players in the league and he will be in mid-season form as soon as he signs his deal and hits the field for the first time.