Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott Contract Talks Draw Mixed Reactions

The end is in sight for the Dallas Cowboys, and they need to focus and get the job done. Running back Ezekiel Elliott may not be under contract just yet, but there is a very likely scenario in which the deal is reached over Labor Day weekend. According to ESPN, talks have intensified between the two parties.

Both Dallas and Elliott want to have the new deal wrapped up before the regular season, the outlet’s sources are saying that it could happen in a matter of days, if not hours. This would put Zeke back with the team in time for a battle against the division rival New York Giants, and it would add a considerable boost to the rushing attack.

Of course, the deal has not been reached yet, so there is plenty of time for everything to fall apart or come together smoothly. There is little doubt that Elliott will ultimately rejoin his team, but will it be prior to week one?

At this point, the answer is unknown, but many fans are reacting as if Elliott has already put pen to paper. In fact, there are countless members of Cowboys Nation that “never doubted for a second” that a deal would get done before September. Others, however, are simply getting on their knees and showing gratitude that the former fourth overall pick will soon be back in the building.

Is the NFL just the biggest theater and is Jerry Jones the ultimate puppet master pulling the strings? This sounds ridiculous, but there are some fans of America’s Team that actually believe this entire negotiation was blown out of proportion and that Jones just used the attention to his advantage.

Who likes dram more than Jerry?



Who uses drama to build his brand better than Jerry?



You report this like it’s news but real Cowboys fans never had any concerns about Zeke being on the field.



Jerry been out here using the media to get free marketing for his brand as usual. — Ron (@ringram33) August 31, 2019

With Labor Day serving as the final holiday before the regular season begins, it often serves as the best opportunity for fantasy leagues around the world to hold their drafts. Fortunately, it appears that the end of Elliott’s negotiations is on the way. Will he be inking a long-term deal as thousands of fantasy GMs are on the clock? If so, Matthew Berry says that there should be no hesitation about selecting him early and often.

In 2017, when Zeke missed 6 games, he was still the 12th best RB in fantasy. If I am drafting this weekend, given this news, Zeke should be a top 5 pick and no issue if he goes top 2. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) August 31, 2019

As it turns out, the New York Giants fans may have been a little pre-emptive with their celebrations. They were so excited at the prospect of not facing Ezekiel Elliott during the first game of the year that Twitter was filled with humorous celebration montages. Now, however, they appear to be a bit dated.

https://t.co/EljxuTDqrr I LITERSLLY TWEETED THIS A MINUTE AGO — Ding Productions 🅙 (@Official_Ding) August 31, 2019

The excitement over Zeke’s potential return is nearly overwhelming. After all, the fanbase knows that he is the engine driving this offense. With Elliott hopefully rejoining the team in the next few days, everything will be set up for a promising 2019 campaign. Although there are some fans that are still concerned about some potential injuries.

Zeke 2 runs into the first game pic.twitter.com/x18YvmnYC1 — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) August 31, 2019

With Adam Schefter breaking news that the contract talks were intensifying, Cowboys fans around the world all exhaled at once. The excitement at his return was palpable, as was the relief. For some, this meant that the entire band was back together just in time for a run through the regular season and into the playoffs. Others, however, were just happy that any progress was being made prior to the regular season.

One small by-product of Zeke potentially inking a new deal over the weekend is that there are thousands of fantasy players that took a chance on rookie Tony Pollard. With Elliott on tap for a long-term holdout, it appeared that the phenomenon from Memphis was going to step into the starting rotation and lead the way to the Promised Land. Now, however, he is simply taking up space on a multitude of fantasy rosters.

Pollard owners including myself pic.twitter.com/6KO7rT4ig2 — Jeremiah Matos (@JMBriggs3) August 31, 2019

With contract talks heating up, the immediate concern is over how Jerry Jones and co. can actually get this deal done. Will the Cowboys owner simply back up the proverbial Brink’s truck, or does he take another approach? According to one Philadelphia Eagles fan, the negotiations are far simpler and just involve a bit of violence.

Yea the deal is Zekes gonna clock Jerry tell him sthu give him his money & it’ll be over — Marilyn (@MKinNJ) August 31, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys are a billion-dollar franchise that has accounted for five Super Bowl titles, but one fan believes that he could run the franchise far better than owner Jerry Jones. As this individual explained, he would have cut Ezekiel Elliott and forced him to pay back his salary. That’s certainly one way to approach the situation, but what makes this confusing is that he mentioned the youth football team. Are those kids making millions of dollars during summer break?

I would’ve already cut him and forced him to pay back his salary if he played for my youth football team — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 31, 2019

If the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott reach a new deal in the coming days, it will be a significant turnaround considering that the two sides were recently far apart in negotiations. However, how the deal happened won’t really matter to the fanbase. They will just be happy to see the star running back and his midsection back in the building. Although some would prefer to see Jerry Jones copy this fashion statement.

While Schefter breaking news about the progress being made is a positive sign for the Cowboys, it’s critical to keep everything in perspective. The deal hasn’t officially been completed. There is a multitude of factors that could come into play and potentially wreck the extension. This is a situation where the team has reached the goal line but needs to break the plane and score the touchdown. The fans realize this and are reacting in a number of ways.