Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Talks Spicy Nuggets While Calling Plays

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott proved on Sunday afternoon that not all of the conversations in the huddle revolve around the play call or the time remaining in the NFL game. Sometimes, it’s far more important to discuss which food items are available at local fast-food restaurants. In this instance, Prescott was talking about some spicy nuggets.

Tuesday afternoon, a clip surfaced on social media that showed Prescott calling a play in the huddle during Sunday’s battle with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to breaking and moving toward the line of scrimmage, however, Prescott took a moment to remind his teammates that spicy nuggets were now available.

“Oh, spicy nuggets are back,” Prescott said. “I might have to stop on the way home.” Interestingly enough, the Cowboys quarterback did not specify which restaurant featured the nuggets that made him so excited.

Dak was hyped about spicy nuggets in the huddle 😅 (via @NFLFilms)

Considering how the Cowboys played on Sunday, there is no reason to believe that Prescott won’t soon be in a position where he can afford as many spicy nuggets as he wants. The star of America’s Team is well on his way to a lucrative contract extension that will reportedly pay him north of $30 million annually. He has shown major improvement over the first three games of the season and has settled nicely into Kellen Moore’s offensive scheme.

In three games, Prescott has thrown for 920 yards, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions while completing 74.5 percent of his throws. He has also rushed for 88 yards and another score. The Cowboys quarterback hasn’t maintained the pristine level of performance that he displayed in week one’s battle with the New York Giants, but he has still led this team to three straight victories.

There is no doubt that the Cowboys will award Prescott with a massive contract extension, but when will the deal be done? More importantly, how will he celebrate the sudden influx of cash? In the NFL, it’s critical to celebrate the new extension with a special meal that truly reflects the hard work that led to the rise in annual salary.

The perfect example of this is current Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco. Following a 2012 season in which he led his former team in the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII and earned the honor of MVP, Flacco was awarded a six-year, $120.6 million extension that included $52 million guaranteed. To celebrate this career achievement, he hopped in his pickup and headed down to McDonald’s.

According to ESPN, Flacco ordered a 10-piece McNugget meal, with fries and an unsweetened iced tea. The total price of his celebratory meal was $6.99. He certainly was not dipping into the $29 million signing bonus that had just been handed to him.

When Prescott becomes a very wealthy quarterback in the coming months, will he celebrate by heading down to a local Dallas restaurant for some spicy nuggets, or will he splurge on a more expensive meal? Judging by his comments on Sunday, it’s more likely that he will be hitting up the drive-thru.