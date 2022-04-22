Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Return Home With Baby Girl Following Twin Brother's Death

✖

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are back at home with their newborn daughter following the death of their newborn twin son. The soccer superstar announced their return via Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture of the entire family.

"Home sweet home," Ronaldo wrote. "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

Earlier in the week, Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared the news that their newborn son died. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Fans all over the world showed their support for the Ronaldo family. One of the best gestures came when the fans at the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game gave a one-minute-long applause to pay tribute to Ronaldo, Rodriguez and the entire family. "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," Manchester United said in a statement. "As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy."

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last year after spending the last three years with Juventus. His first stint with Manchester United was from 2003 to 2009 and then join Real Madrid where he spent the majority of his club career (2009-2018). Ronaldo is one of the best soccer players of all time, winning FIFA World Player of the Year in 2008 and the Best FIFA Men's Player award in 2016 and 2017.