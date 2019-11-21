Christiano Ronaldo Denies Rumors He Secretly Married Georgina Rodriguez

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will soon marry his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and despite recent reports of them tying the knot now, that is far from the truth. According to The Daily Mail, Ronaldo denied reports from Italian magazine, Novella 2000 citing how the couple secretly got married in Morocco. Sources close to Ronaldo called the report “fake news.”

But when will the 34-year old get married? That has yet to be determined, though Ronaldo revealed plans to marry the 25-year old former shop assistant, sharing how “she helped [him] so much” over the years.

“Of course, I’m in love with her. ‘We’ll be (married) one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well…,” he said. “So, one day. Why not? It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me.”

Rodriguez recently spoke to The Sun about her relationship with Ronaldo, and she said it’s not been easy dating someone as famous as he is. However, she said she’s enjoying every minute of it.

“Being the partner of someone so famous is not easy but I would not change it for the world,” she said who recently did a photo shoot for the lingerie brand Yamamay. “Together we are stronger and there is a mutual admiration. But to seduce and to dream is so ­important. I always sleep in lingerie and I prefer sexy lingerie.”

Rodriguez is now a model that has over 14 million followers on Instagram. Ronaldo and Rodriguez were recently seen at the MTV Europe Music Awards where she presented the Best Collaboration award to Rosalia and J Balvin.

Ronaldo has been playing soccer on the professional level since 2002. Most fans and experts call Ronaldo one of the best players in the world as he has scored over 700 goals in his career.

Forbes recently listed Ronaldo as the third highest-paid athlete in the world, bringing in $108 million last year. When it comes to social media, Ronaldo is at the top as he has over 190 million Instagram followers. Along with being a member of Italy’s Juventus FC, Ronaldo has been on the Portugal national team since 2003. He scored four goals in the 2018 World Cup and was then named to the World Cup Dream Team.