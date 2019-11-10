Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s Reported Future With Team Stirs Social Media

With Sunday Night Football mere hours away, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is focused on the upcoming battle with the Minnesota Vikings. If he can lead his team to victory, they will reach 6-3 on the season and continue to hold the lead in the NFC East. The Cowboys fans, however, are far more focused on his looming contract negotiations.

Sunday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that no progress has been made toward Prescott’s upcoming deal that should pay him more than $30 million annually. There was some thought that the off week would provide the team with some time to get this extension handled, but that wasn’t the case.

Instead, the Cowboys are now focused on the back half of the season and the possibility of winning the division while reaching the playoffs once again. Prescott’s contract negotiations will be put on the backburner, which could result in him being given the franchise tag prior to next season in order to keep him in the building. This would mean that the team would have to pay him an estimated $33 million for one season of work.

With this knowledge in hand, the fans have been adding their thoughts to the matter. Some want Prescott in town for the foreseeable future regardless of cost. Others, however, would prefer if the team cut ties with the fourth-year veteran and select another player in the upcoming draft.

Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty

He bet on himself and won. This is a joke, he has all the leverage in the world. If he doesn’t turn up the whole team is shot. He’ll get paid top of the market and still be underpaid (like every good QB is) — Cowboys (@Cowboys222222) November 10, 2019

The expectation following Prescott’s 3-0 start to the season was that the young quarterback would quickly be paid. After all, he looked like he had taken the proverbial leap entering year four, especially in games against the Giants and Eagles. The big payday seemed inevitable.

Following an 0-3 stretch in weeks 4-6, there were some doubts about Prescott’s long-term prospects with the Cowboys, but he has since rebounded and proven to be a trusted option for the team. This means that he will soon be very wealthy, especially considering that it’s difficult to find a true franchise QB.

This guy is more deserving of an extension pic.twitter.com/SqKoJVrqVJ — Pawcazt (@pawcazt) November 10, 2019

Is Dak Prescott deserving of more than $30 million annually? The answer is unknown at this point, but that hasn’t prevented the fans on Twitter from having fun at the QB’s expense. Some have even thrown out the theory that there is an athlete far more deserving of a pay raise than Prescott.

Last Monday night, the Cowboys and the Giants faced off in a battle of NFC East rivals. The early portions of the game were fairly underwhelming, but an invader on the field changed the entire discussion. A black cat ran out onto the field and became an instant star on Twitter.

Highly doubtful. Jerry is waiting to see if he can get them to the NFC Championship and then will decide on payment. — Irene Xenos (@irns53) November 10, 2019

Is there a strategy in play that could affect the outcome of these stalled contract negotiations? The fans certainly believe so. There are some that think the team’s front office is actually stalling as a way to remove any doubt about Prescott’s long-term prospects with the team.

While he has won the division twice while leading Dallas to the playoffs in his first three years, that hasn’t been enough for the fans. They think that Prescott needs to win some critical games before Jerry Jones will open the checkbook.

Too inconsistent. Started the season great, playing poor now. They looked awful against the giants until Zeke went off. Cowboys fans might not want to hear it, but cut him, give all the money to Zeke and draft a new QB. The money he wants for what he is is funny. — Jamie (@Rorison__) November 10, 2019

In the NFL, there are some quarterbacks that can perform at a high level every single week. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens has done just that during his second season as a pro. Others, however, can alternate good and bad performances. Both Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Prescott have dealt with this during the 2019 season.

Based on some inconsistencies in Prescott’s game over the first six weeks, some fans believe that it’s best to just let the QB test free agency at the end of the year and focus on drafting another option. Although it’s unclear as to if the Cowboys could successfully find a new signal-caller in the later rounds like they did with Prescott in 2016.

My man dak needs to take one for the team so we can keep amari and Byron Jones — Wyatt🤠 (5-3) Kings (3-6) (@kaleookekai55) November 10, 2019

The primary focus as of Sunday is on Prescott and whether or not he will make $30-40 million annually as part of his new deal with the Dallas Cowboys. However, there are some fans that believe this is less important at the moment. For them, what really matters is getting the other options on the team locked up for the foreseeable future.

Entering the season, the Cowboys had multiple players in need of big contract extensions. They handled three of the biggest with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and linebacker Jaylon Smith. However, Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and cornerback Byron Jones all need new deals. Would paying Prescott too much money remove the ability to pay Cooper and Jones?

the cowboys have to pay this man top 3 money. doesn’t matter if he’s a top 3 qb this season or going forward. cap will keep going up and his cap hit will be workable. gotta take the chance, for better or worse. — trash man (@delcodevito) November 10, 2019

Will the Dallas Cowboys pay Dak Prescott more than $30 million annually as part of his new contract? It’s very possible given the trust that this team has in his abilities and leadership. That being said, there are some fans that view this payday as inevitable for other reasons.

Specifically, they are considering the fact that the salary cap increases each year. This provides teams with more and more money every passing year. In the eyes of many, there is no reason to avoid paying Prescott based on the projected numbers in upcoming salary cap years.

I’m still hoping he’s out the door, and we go get A Real QB, who is accurate, can make timing throws, and during the play and process things and make the correct adjustments!

A QB who doesn’t have to be carried by the WR’s, and is not a liability, but an asset…that’d be awesome — David L. Dillard (@ChristianDave50) November 10, 2019

Despite Prescott taking his team to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons, there are many Cowboys fans that don’t believe he is still the future of the franchise. Instead of handing him a massive deal, they would prefer to see Dallas go in a different direction in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Of course, that will be more difficult considering that the Cowboys are en route to a winning record and will likely have a pick in the 20s. If so, it’s possible that the top options at the position could be long gone to needy teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.