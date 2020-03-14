Conor McGregor Says His Aunt Just Died After Contracting Coronavirus

On Friday Conor McGregor revealed that his aunt has passed away due to the coronavirus. The MMA legend posted an emotional message on Instagram, sharing several family photos and a note full of mixed emotions about the pandemic. While McGregor is grieving for his aunt, he is proud of Ireland, believing the country has contained COVID-19.

McGregor shocked his followers on Friday night when he made an Instagram post claiming that his aunt, Anne Moore had died of the coronavirus. He shared a story explaining how he got the tragic news, and pledged to keep the rest of his family safe. He also directed a torrent of anger at the virus itself and personifying it as a villain.

“These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre,” he wrote. “A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away.”

McGregor said that after hearing the news, he “couldn’t go live anymore.” He mourned the loss of his “little friendly loving auntie,” whom he explained was from his mother’s side of the family. He then shared his fury and outrage over this public health crisis.

“This stupid f—ing virus. What the f— is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f—! Lord thank you,” he wrote.

In spite of his own personal grief, McGregor’s note included some promising information about the virus and its containment. He praised Ireland as a country, saying be believed the virus was contained. He also mused about hygiene and prevention practices, noting that his intense training often left him vulnerable to illnesses like this one.

According to the latest report from The Guardian, Northern Ireland is closing all schools for “at least 16 weeks” in the hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus. The country is reportedly cooperating closely with the rest of the U.K., but there were three cases of community transmission reported on Friday. Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland itself has a total of 90 cases in total.

McGregor ended his note with an encouraging word to fans, saying that if they kept up the vigilant fight against coronavirus, there would not need to be many more tragic deaths like that of his aunt.

“Stay tight people! We are all we got,” he wrote with a heart emoji. “Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you.”